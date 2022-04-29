Entertainment

NFL Draft: Drake pocketed $335,000 by betting on… Drake

Thursday was the first round of the NFL Draft. Among the highlights of this action-packed session, the Jaguars made Travon Walker the first-ever pick and AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles.

Eighth to speak, the Atlanta Falcons also sparked reactions by selecting Drake London. I don’t know if this decision made all the fans of the team happy, but I know one who certainly jumped for joy: Drake.

If the Falcons bet on the USC graduate, the same can be said for the Canadian artist. Shortly before the draft, Drake bet $100,000 that Drake London would be the first wide receiver to hear his name. He had been right.

“Drake betting on Drake sounds good,” the rapper said after winning his bet.

For his part, the 20-year-old athlete found the anecdote funny, while specifying that it was “none of his business”.

Thanks to the Falcons and the pass receiver’s first name, Drake hit 3.35 times his bet. That’s a nice profit of $235,000.

(via TMZ Sports)

I hope the Atlanta organization doesn’t inherit Drake’s “curse.” Mind you, it could never be worse than what happened in Super Bowl LI against the Pats.

(Credit: TMZ Sports, @darrenrovell/Twitter)

