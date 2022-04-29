NFL Draft: Drake pocketed $335,000 by betting on… Drake
Thursday was the first round of the NFL Draft. Among the highlights of this action-packed session, the Jaguars made Travon Walker the first-ever pick and AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles.
Eighth to speak, the Atlanta Falcons also sparked reactions by selecting Drake London. I don’t know if this decision made all the fans of the team happy, but I know one who certainly jumped for joy: Drake.
If the Falcons bet on the USC graduate, the same can be said for the Canadian artist. Shortly before the draft, Drake bet $100,000 that Drake London would be the first wide receiver to hear his name. He had been right.
Drake cashes his $100K bet on Drake London 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOHAw29W8L
— br_betting (@br_betting) April 29, 2022
“Drake betting on Drake sounds good,” the rapper said after winning his bet.
For his part, the 20-year-old athlete found the anecdote funny, while specifying that it was “none of his business”.
Drake London reacts to Drake making $335,000 off him, after placing the bet that he would be first wide receiver taken. pic.twitter.com/HTtMtwJpky
—Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 29, 2022
Thanks to the Falcons and the pass receiver’s first name, Drake hit 3.35 times his bet. That’s a nice profit of $235,000.
I hope the Atlanta organization doesn’t inherit Drake’s “curse.” Mind you, it could never be worse than what happened in Super Bowl LI against the Pats.
