NFL: Kenyan running back Drake would arrive as reinforcements at the Baltimore Ravens



Tuesday, 30 August 2022. 11:56

Kenyan running back Drake is set to join the Baltimore Ravens, reports ESPN.

Drake, 28, visits the Ravens on Tuesday after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago.

Drake’s arrival would give a boost to a battered group of Ravens running backs that have struggled during the preseason schedule. The presence of No. 1 JK Dobbins (knee) in Week 1 remains uncertain, while the top backup at the position, Gus Edwards (knee), will miss at least the first four games.

Veteran Mike Davis averaged 3.1 yards per carry during the preseason (40 yards on 13 carries), while reserves Justice Hill and Tyler Badie averaged 81 yards on 31 carries (2.6 yards average). ).

Drake was released a year after signing a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders. Drake had 3,266 yards and 27 touchdowns in three years (2018-2020) with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Last season with Las Vegas, Drake had 545 yards and two touchdowns before missing the final five games of the campaign with a broken right ankle.