NFL. Mayweather offered $20 million to the team that signs Antonio Brown

Although Anthony Brown came out in a very scandalous way Tampa Bay Buccaneersthe sports world still wants keep watching to the wide receiver in the NFL gridirons.

During an interview for the podcast The Pivot, Floyd Mayweather asked for one new opportunity for the wide receiver who also served in Pittsburgh Steelers Y Oakland Raiderseven revealed that he would be willing to pay millions of dollars to the team that hires Brown, albeit on one condition.

“If they sign Antonio Brown and he spends the whole season without problems they have to give us 20 million dollarsbut if you are wrong, then I’ll give you 20 million. If any team wants to match that, contact me,” he said.

‘AB is a misunderstood’

In the same talk Mayweather assured that Antonio Brown is a misunderstoodso he asked for a fair deal for him. “I think AB is misunderstood. He just wants to be treated fairly.”

After his departure from the Tampa Bay BuccaneersAntonio Brown accused coach Bruce Arians of forcing him to play injured and injecting himself with a dangerous substance. It should be noted that this It is not the only scandal that has starred the player during his NFL career.