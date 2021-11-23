NFL, Odell Beckham marries Bitcoin

The NFL star of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. announced his collaboration with Cash App. The player has given his confirmation to receive the full sum of his salary as per the contract for the season in Bitcoin.

Odell Beckham, Cash App and Bitcoin

This is 4.25 million dollars. The move of Beckham it is double.

On the one hand, there is the awareness of investing in an economic branch that is giving the best results. On the other hand, there is a sponsorship and marketing line that sees the dimension involved Cash App and the followers awarded (on Twitter) with a prize as a gift that touches one million dollars.

It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where ur: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $ 1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $ cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup – Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

Fans attending the event (which closes on December 10) will have to respond through their Cash App profile with a tweet and the hashtag #OBJBTC.

The crypto market and media communication are harmonizing to create a call to action aimed above all at fans of sports teams.

This is because it turns out to be much easier to be able to bring people to the platforms dedicated to cryptocurrencies by doing so in order for them to become a medium. This connection turns out to be really successful today.

Sports and cryptocurrencies

Many companies are in fact evaluating the possibility of creating partnerships with VIPs and celebrities from the world of sports, to have a double return both in terms of branding and income spread over the medium and long term. Characters like Beckham do nothing but carry the message on the new cryptographic dimension using the spring of their contracts (to be received in cryptocurrencies) to raise awareness of the message.

If this then resolves into a give fans nearly a million dollars, a serious analysis must be made of how the companies that invest are moving from a marketing point of view.

Already in early November we had given the news of the Green Bay quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, which he had decided to take part of the salary in Bitcoin.

His great advertising move, also seen as a magnanimous generosity for the many followers, had resulted in a final cadeaux that touched, even in this case, a million dollars, and always through Cash App and the help of Twitter.

Same exact story for Tom Brady, together with his wife became the super supermodel Gisele Bündchen, ambassador of the new crypto dimension through its collaboration with FTX. However, more and more athletes are choosing the path of cryptocurrencies.

This move also wants to show that not only is a rising professional qualification at the base, but also the enthusiasm to represent one’s own profile that can be transformed into a successful brand.