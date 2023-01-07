NFL owners approve changes to playoff plan

The Bills and Bengals meeting had important implications in the postseason in the American Conference

The owners of the nfl approved a resolution Friday that could lead to the AFC championship game being played at a neutral venue in response to the cancellation of the game between the buffalo bills Y cincinnati bengals the Monday after the safety of Buffalo Damar Hamlin collapsed in the field.

The teams held a special meeting to consider the commissioner’s recommendation. Roger Goodell and the league competition committee.

damar hamlin He is breathing on his own and can speak after his breathing tube was removed, his agent said Friday. He is the latest in an incredible recovery four days after he went into cardiac arrest during the match at cincinnati. Hamlin joined the board of Bills via video.

The meeting of the Bills Y Bengals it had major postseason implications in the AFC. Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday needing the win to maintain his No. 1 seed. The chiefs (13-3) have the position for now. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to clinch first place with two wins and one loss from chiefs.

The AFC champion will be played at a neutral venue if the participating teams played fewer games and both would have had a chance to lead the conference and receive the match had they completed the 17-game schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals, defending champions in the AFC. PA

The league is considering several venues, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.

These circumstances involve Buffalo either cincinnati in case they qualify with a visiting match. Yes Buffalo either Kansas City win or tie this week, the AFC title matchup between Bills Y chiefs It would be held at a neutral venue.

Yes Buffalo Y Kansas City lose and Baltimore win or tie, the AFC championship title matchup between the Bills Y chiefs it will also be in a neutral venue. If Buffalo Y Kansas City lose, besides that cincinnati win, the duel of the Bills either Bengals in view of Kansas City for the AFC championship will be played at a neutral venue.

Also if Baltimore beats cincinnati at week 18, the ravens they would have two victories over the Bengalsa divisional rival, but could not host a postseason duel due to cincinnati would have a better winning percentage in a 16-game schedule than Baltimore with 17.

So if Baltimore beats cincinnati and those two teams had to face each other again in a wild card duel, the venue of the duel would be determined with a coin toss.

However, in case the Bengals win this weekend or yes Baltimore Y cincinnati do not meet in the wild card round, the venue will be determined by the normal schedule procedure.