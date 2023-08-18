NFL player denies Sandra Bullock film

The film A Possible Dream, which starred Sandra Bullock and won her a Best Actress Oscar, was rejected by Michael Ohr, whom she trusted to make it, after he revealed that the story was false. and in fact his supposed family got him to sign a document where they obtained the use of his image.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aarons and Lily Collins, the film tells the story of an athlete who was adopted by a family as a child. They reportedly helped him excel in American football and become a superstar.

The player revealed that he did not receive a dime from the Un Sueño Possible tapes and that his supposed half-brothers and adoptive parents kept everything for themselves.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $300 million.

According to ESPN, the player filed a lawsuit against Sean Tuohy and Leigh-Anne Tuohy, alleging that they never legally adopted him when he was younger, but that when he turned 18, he made his debut in American football. Pratibha, they forced her to sign a document. for using his name and that he was his patronymic, for which he denounced that he used it only to enrich himself.

The lawyer said, “Michael Oher discovered the lie in February 2023, when he realized that he had no family relationship with Tuhize from the agreement he signed. denied.”

Oher’s alleged parents assured that they are very sad that the player is suing them, as they assure that they have always shown their affection towards him.

The Tuohy family said, “We are devastated. It’s upsetting to think we’ll be making money with any of our children. But we will love Michael at 37 just as much as we love him at 16.” We do.”

In A Possible Dream, Sandra Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, the alleged mother of the player.