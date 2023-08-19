Entertainment

NFL shortlists four performers for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

C.with the refusal of Taylor Swift till NFL For Headlining the Halftime Show at 2024 Super Bowl LVIIIOrganizers began working with league officials to define options that were critical to their definition.

He super bowl halftime show Featuring the inviting and hosting of some of the most prominent and important names in the world of music, even this is a highly contested and prestigious venue that not everyone can reach due to their inaccessibility. It has immense importance, scope and spread, as it has a large global audienceWhich is of great benefit to those working in that field.

Now the big question is to know what stand the league will take after the refusal. Intense, it has been mentioned before Harry Styles And Miley Cyruswho were negotiating to attend Las VegasHowever, the names of two more artists have now been added to the list of finalists.

,Breaking: 3x Grammy Award Winner bad bunnyrappers jack harlow3 time Grammy Award winner Harry StylesAnd Miley Cyrus are on the NFL’s shortlist for performances Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las VegasNFL sources told @_MLFootball,” in a tweet on Thursday.

stylesIt seems to be a favorite after being one of the finalists last year. RihannaThose who performed on the show last year had over 121 million viewers, the largest audience in history.”

Substitutes for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Intense Music has dominated the industry in 2023 and it would be a great achievement for the NFL, but any one or a combination of two of these four would be just as exciting.

bad bunny He is exceptionally popular in all corners of the earth, so his fan base would be huge and would be eager to watch it.

harlow It’s not as big as the other three, but it can hold its own on stage. However, there has to be someone older with it for it to work.

(TagstoTranslate)NFL/SuperBowl

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

They found “dangerous tweets” from Daniel Sancho ten years before horrific crime in Thailand

1 week ago

Meet Barbara Doza and her Afrobeats

July 12, 2023

From Brad Pitt to Ryan Gosling, there’s a story behind them all

2 weeks ago

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, star in an altercation in a restaurant

January 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button