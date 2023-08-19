NFL shortlists four performers for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

C.with the refusal of Taylor Swift till NFL For Headlining the Halftime Show at 2024 Super Bowl LVIIIOrganizers began working with league officials to define options that were critical to their definition.

He super bowl halftime show Featuring the inviting and hosting of some of the most prominent and important names in the world of music, even this is a highly contested and prestigious venue that not everyone can reach due to their inaccessibility. It has immense importance, scope and spread, as it has a large global audienceWhich is of great benefit to those working in that field.

Now the big question is to know what stand the league will take after the refusal. Intense, it has been mentioned before Harry Styles And Miley Cyruswho were negotiating to attend Las VegasHowever, the names of two more artists have now been added to the list of finalists.

, Breaking: 3x Grammy Award Winner bad bunnyrappers jack harlow3 time Grammy Award winner Harry StylesAnd Miley Cyrus are on the NFL’s shortlist for performances Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las VegasNFL sources told @_MLFootball,” in a tweet on Thursday.

stylesIt seems to be a favorite after being one of the finalists last year. RihannaThose who performed on the show last year had over 121 million viewers, the largest audience in history.”

Substitutes for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Intense Music has dominated the industry in 2023 and it would be a great achievement for the NFL, but any one or a combination of two of these four would be just as exciting.

bad bunny He is exceptionally popular in all corners of the earth, so his fan base would be huge and would be eager to watch it.

harlow It’s not as big as the other three, but it can hold its own on stage. However, there has to be someone older with it for it to work.