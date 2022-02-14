NFL, Super Bowl LVI: Kupp and Donald decisive: Los Angeles Rams triumph against Bengals 23-20

THE Los Angeles Rams they carry out their mission: they strike 23-20 in comeback i Cincinnati Bengals and conquer the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the futuristic home facility in Inglewood, California. Second NFL title in history for the Rams after that of 2000 when they were still in St. Louisthe first from LA: first also for the quarterback Matthew Stafford, reborn in yellow and blue after 12 years of disappointments in Detroit; first for Odell Beckham Junior, OBJ, the acrobatic receiver arrived during the current season and author of the first try, then knocked out due to a knee injury; first for Aaron Donald, one of the strongest defenders ever; first for Cooper Kuppthe offensive MVP of the season e Super Bowl MVP with the final overtaking touchdown; first for Sean McVay, the genius of the bench, the youngest to triumph with his 36 years and already two career finals. In short, i Rams they were built to win this Super Bowl and they did it: boom or bust… it was definitely boom!

Defeated i Cincinnati Bengalsarrived at the great ball to be acquitted outsiderlike a “Cinderella” after two unsuccessful years: the boundless talent of the quarterback was not enough Joe Burrow and the receiver Ja’Marr Chase, one in the second and the other in the first year. The future is on their side but returning to the Super Bowl is not obvious: at one point it seemed they had the challenge in their hands, but the experience, the clarity and the greatest hunger of the Rams, prevailed. For Cincinnati is the third Super Bowl lost after those of the 1981 he was born in 1988.

The numbers say that Burrow it was better than Stafford (101 rating the first with a touchdown, 90 rating the second with 3 td and 2 interceptions), and that the attack of the Bengals it was more balanced than that of Rams thanks to the races of Mixon and to the launches for Higgins And Chasehowever the pressure brought by the defense of Los Angeles with Donald and companions, and the receptions of Cooper Kupp in the final drive (totally only for OBJ’s exit), they arrived when they needed to, when they needed to win. And therefore congratulations to the Ramsthis season’s champions NFL 2021 that goes to archive.

Stafford and Kupp, NFL champions with the Los Angeles Rams Credit Photo Getty Images

The match

The final act of the NFL season, on the lawn of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, full of stars both on the pitch and in the stands among sports champions such as LeBron JamesHollywood stars like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lopez And Kanye Westand other celebrities such as the Prince Harry And Justin Bieber, sees two punt, one each, to open the dance. Then, after about 6 minutes from the start of the match, they are the Los Angeles Rams to unlock the result with a touchdown pass by Stafford for one of the most anticipated players, Odell Beckham Juniorwhich does not betray, receives in the endzone and does 7-0. The replica of the Cincinnati Bengals not late: Burrow get a crazy pitch for Chase that burns Jalen Ramsey and complete an even crazier reception. No touchdown but why Ramsey redeems itself by denying the big target on Higgins: only 3-point field goal for McPhersoninfallible in the playoffs.

The race does not drop, on the contrary, and Rams find another half on the board Stafford-Kuppthe offensive MVP of the season, who takes advantage of a slightly soft defense to receive in the endzone and make 13-3 (missing the additional point). Cincinnati it doesn’t fit and the answer comes with a well-balanced drive between launches and runs of Mixon. The touchdown is a cherry, indeed, a sleight of hand, a “trick play” of the Bengalswith Burrow which downloads for Mixon and the latter disguises himself as a quarterback to find Higgins in endzone. Score on the 13-10 and everything reopened: from there things no longer change and the teams return to the locker room for the interval with a 3-point gap. The discordant note is theinjury to OBJ, Beckhamreleased less than 4 ‘from the end holding his left knee, a bad blow for him and for the Rams.

After a sensational half-time show with five music legends like Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg And Kendrick Lamarthe second half begins with a bang, with the touchdown of Bengals for the 17-13! Launch from 75 yards of Burrow, Higgins gets rid of the marking of Ramsey perhaps with an irregularity, and prolate spheroid deposited in ednzone. For the Ramswhich they officially lose Beckham for the knee problem, the nightmare extends since Stafford is intercepted: on the next possession the yellow-blue defense resists but the field goal of McPherson for the 20-13. The Sufor Bowl however it remains open, Los Angeles rearrange his ideas and before the last break shortens with the field goal of Gay of the 20-16.

The last period, the last 15 ‘, see the two defenses to have the better against two attacks that are not sparkling and also bruised, given the aforementioned absence of OBJ for the Rams, they have as well Stafford with an ankle problem while moles Bengals is Burrow to suffer a dangerous blow to the knee. The fourth quarter is basically marked by the winning drive of Los Angelespushed on the axis Stafford-Kuppfrom 15 games for 79 yards: i Rams they save on a 4 & 1 on their 30 and from there they grind yards until they find the touchdown of overtaking on the 23-20 own of Kupp upon launch of Stafford close to the endzone. With about a minute and a half to play i Bengals they would have the chance to replicate but, after the first down of Chasethe attack is stopped by the defense of Rams and on the 4 & 1 in the middle of the field it is the phenomenon Donald with the sack on Burrow to close the speech and start the yellow and blue party at the SoFi Stadium!

