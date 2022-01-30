NFL, Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons? The agent does not confirm

The most successful quarterback of all time would announce the end of his career after 7 Super Bowl triumphs

Tom Brady, yellow on the pickup. The authentic legend of American football and sports in general, at 44, according to ESPN, he would have decided to say enough with the oval ball after having won everything and most of all even if his agent does not confirm and does not deny: “He will have to say it“. The Californian quarterback, nicknamed GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is the most successful player in NFL history with 7 Super Bowls conqueredbut his entire life has been from a blockbuster movie to a private life.

The player’s company posted a tweet certifying the withdrawal, and then delete it. Brady’s agent, Don Yee, does not confirm or deny: “I understand the speculations about Tom’s future. Without going into the accuracy or otherwise of what has been reported, Tom is the only person who can talk about his plans. accurately “. The general manager of the Buccaneers, Jason Licht, believes – according to sources reported by the American media – that Brady hasn’t decided yet. In short, a situation of confusion to which only Brady himself can make a change.

The latest venture with i Tampa Bay Buccaneers it has only been touched upon. In the playoffs and in front of his audience, the 44-year-old managed to come back against the LA Rams from 3-27 to 27-27 with forty seconds left, before being betrayed by his own defense. That defeat may have been Brady’s last official appearance as an American football player.

After all, it would be normal given the 44 years, but never sure for someone like him who at that age has shown that he can be even more than competitive with phenomena 20 years younger. The last Super Bowlthe one conquered in 2021 by dominating against the rising star of the NFL Patrick Mahomes, had been the proof.

This time however it was different and Tom Brady has decided to say enough is enough, withdraws. He wants to enjoy the family with his beautiful wife Gisele Bundchen, but also some physical ailments advised the American who then, not convinced of the Bucs market tactic for 2023, decided to bring forward the end of his career by a year. .

The apotheosis of the rest Brady touched it in 2021 bringing Tampa Bay to the title in the NFL after winning everything with the New England Patriots. A concrete and striking example of Tom’s ability to be decisive with an oval ball in his hand. Company not repeated in 2022.

THE PALMARES OF TOM BRADY

– 7 Super Bowl wins, more than any NFL team

– 5 times Super Bowl MVP

– 3 times MVP of the NFL

– 2 times offensive player of the year

– 15 Pro Bowl