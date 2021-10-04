Nfl: Tom Brady wins at his Patriots’ home with tampa bay

The football of the Pats with 55 ”from the end hits the post, New England beaten 19-17 and great ovations for the quarterback who had played here for 20 years. Hits for Arizona, Dallas and Green Bay

Riccardo Pratesi & commat; rprat75



Brady wins with the thrill, the night of the Patriots homecoming as an opponent. Coach Belichick’s New England close to the feat against Tampa: stopped by the post on the overtaking kick, in the final. After 4 days Nfl only two remain unbeaten: Arizona (4-0) and Las Vegas (3-0), on stage on Monday Night in Los Angeles, by the Chargers.

New England-Tampa 17-19 – Tom Brady returns to Foxboro and beats the Patriots (1-3), leading the Bucs (3-1) to the kick of overtaking in the sprint. But what an effort … Folk, the Pats’ kicker, hits the post from 56 yards with 55 “to play, attempting the counter-overtaking field goal. The rain forces a defensive game and Coach Belichick wallows in it. His attack is -1 on the racing, silent scene, but the freshman kid, Mac Jones, makes a great impression, throwing for two tries, tormenting the opposing secondary decimated. Brady, who has now beaten all 32 NFL teams, does not even score a touchdown. But a good game in a hurry, excellent Fournette, and the crucial third downs completed in the final are enough for him to come out triumphant from the Gillette Stadium. Where the former fans, for 20 years, paid tribute to him, before supporting the Pats. Quick hug, in form with Belichick a end of the race. Yet another record broken together …

LA Rams-Arizona 20-37 – The proportions of the successful Cards are surprising, comfortable. The Rams (3-1) basically did not show up on the gridiron after the feat against Tampa. Sin of presumption, perhaps. They haven’t digested the success. Nothing worked: the defense was unrecognizable, almost embarrassing, granting 465 attack yards to the opponents. Arizona ran for 265, with Edmonds and Conner, scoring two tries, and Murray as reinforcement, and the defense recovered the oval twice: with Murphy’s intercept and on Michel’s fumble covered by Baker.

Dallas-Carolina 36-28 – Loading... Advertisements The attack of the Cowboys (3-1) is confirmed as elite. Elliott runs for 143 yards and a touchdown, Prescott launches for only 188 yards, but also for 4 tries: for Schultz, Cooper, Wilson and Jarwin. In particular Zeke appeared brilliant, from running back added value. Carolina (3-1) holds a time, but then collapses in the 3rd quarter. Darnold runs for two tries and throws for as many, but he also has a couple of interceptions on his conscience: without McCaffrey he is called to do too much. And the Panthers defense against a level attack has returned to Earth.

Green Bay-Pittsburgh 27-17 – The Packers (3-1) after the unfortunate seasonal debut have changed gear. Rodgers, with a Nicolas Cage look, plays on the MVP levels exhibited last season, Cobb, two touchdowns, confirms himself as an alternative to the usual impregnable Adams. And the Packers run: 131 yards, between Dillon and Jones, making the attack balanced. 420th touchdown for Rodgers, who reaches Dan Marino. Pittsbugh (1-3), despite the freshman Harris, struggles in attack: Roethlisberger plays from a standstill and the offensive line does not guarantee him time for in-depth readings.

The other matches – First victory for the New York teams, for both in overtime: i Giants they pass 27-21 in New Orleans, with the goal of Barkley, despite a spectacular td on Hill’s race, i Jets 27-24 on Tennessee, who was without Jones and Brown and missed the kick from 49 yards with Bullock. First success of the season as well Indianapolis, who wins 27-17 in Miami, while Buffalo even wiped out 40-0 Houston, which has the mitigation of adverse weather and freshman quarterback, Mills. The defense of Chicago tames Detroit 24-14 giving Fields his first professional success, Baltimore Denver outclasses 23-7: Broncos attack impossible with both Bridgewater and Lock. Kansas City back to success, 42-30 in Philadelphia: Hill devastating with 186 yards of tricks and 3 tries. Coach Reid beats his past. Cleveland passes 14-7 in Minneapolis running 184 yards, Washington conquers Atlanta 34-30 despite Patterson’s feats thanks to Carter’s 101-yard kick off return and McKissic’s try. Seattle wins in Santa Clara 28-21: San Francisco loses the kicker Gould prepaid by injury and Garoppolo for the second half: Lance so-so, as a substitute.