Nfl, Tom Brady’s decision: I retire from football

Tom Brady quits American football. The quarterback considered the best player of all time has decided to retire. He said enough after 22 extraordinary seasons seasoned with success and with the record of seven Super Bowl conquered.

At almost 45 years old, a “crazy” age to continue in the hardest contact sport that exists, the famous number 12, leaves the field. He leaves the scene after being defeated with his Bucs in the divisional round of the playoffs by the strong Los Angeles Rams. A game in which he had signed yet another sensational comeback, but burned in the last 40 seconds by the connection between Stafford and Kupp that had led to the field goal of the Californian victory.

A bitter disappointment for Brady, who dreamed of winning the second title with the Bucs, transformed into nothingness from Cinderella of the NFL to top of the class. But this defeat does not in the least affect his sporting legend and his resounding successes repeatedly.

A few days ago Tom had written on his very popular social networks. A long message to thank the comrades and the staff. A post in which he had also recalled Roosevelt and the quote from him: “It is not the critic that counts … The honor goes to the man who really is in the arena, whose face is marked by dust, sweat, blood ; who struggles with courage; that he repeatedly fails, because there is no attempt without errors and shortcomings “.

A few passages from his message: “I always want to win, I think it’s pretty obvious by now, but that doesn’t mean losing equals failure, especially when you come out fighting like we did. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I’m grateful. to all those who have worked hard to help our team achieve so much. There is so much to appreciate in a season like this when you are surrounded by a team where everyone believes in each other and gives their all. of Man in the Arena, but that feeling is something that I promise I will never take for granted. To all those who have been part of it this year I say thank you I love you all! “.

His “endless” career took place almost entirely in the New England Patriots where he had come from “reserve reserve” but soon climbed the hierarchy to become the team’s offensive leader and conquer victories, firsts and six Super Bowls. A dynasty under the leadership of coach Bill Belichick. A duo that seemed inseparable but then, two seasons ago, the sensational farewell and the new challenge: in Tampa, to win again, to prove to himself and to others that he is the greatest regardless of the team and the coaching staff. Successful business, no doubt about it, with the conquest of the seventh Super Bowl in a final where he was certainly not the favorite, against the very talented young quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefsthat a dynasty would really like to write it to the sound of triumphs.

The records set by Brady are destined to last a very long time, some say, forever. With his farewell, an era ends: that of the most successful quarterback in history.

