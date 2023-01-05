Games

NFL Week 18 Betting Tips | Bets and the teams that will win their games

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 59 2 minutes read

The 2022-2023 NFL regular season concludes and few things remain to be defined for the playoffs, with the number one seed in each conference being the most relevant in terms of impact for the postseason.

The first game will be played this Saturday by the Kansas City Chiefs (-455) against the Las Vegas Raiders (+280), in a duel in which those led by Patrick Mahomes will seek to put even more pressure on the Buffalo Bills to keep the first position in the AFC. An advantage of over nine points is expected in favor of the Chiefs.

A match that will be decisive in the North of the AFC will be starred by the Baltimore Ravens (+260) against the Cincinnati Bengals (-357), since even with a pending game those led by Zac Taylor have the opportunity to be crowned champions within said division against its direct rivals.

In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles (-1111), as locals they intend to secure the first seed in the NFC and the championship within the East division against the New York Giants (+6000), in a match in which Jalen Hurts could return after several games away from the courts due to a knee injury.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 59 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Cult of the Lamb, one of the best games of all 2022, receives its first BIG update

5 days ago

Every game coming and going on Xbox Game Pass in 2023

2 days ago

Nine other games have been announced today for Nintendo Switch: EchoBlade, Rainbow Skies and more

4 days ago

2023, the prelude to the Olympic Games

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button