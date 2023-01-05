NFL Week 18 Betting Tips | Bets and the teams that will win their games
The 2022-2023 NFL regular season concludes and few things remain to be defined for the playoffs, with the number one seed in each conference being the most relevant in terms of impact for the postseason.
The first game will be played this Saturday by the Kansas City Chiefs (-455) against the Las Vegas Raiders (+280), in a duel in which those led by Patrick Mahomes will seek to put even more pressure on the Buffalo Bills to keep the first position in the AFC. An advantage of over nine points is expected in favor of the Chiefs.
A match that will be decisive in the North of the AFC will be starred by the Baltimore Ravens (+260) against the Cincinnati Bengals (-357), since even with a pending game those led by Zac Taylor have the opportunity to be crowned champions within said division against its direct rivals.
In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles (-1111), as locals they intend to secure the first seed in the NFC and the championship within the East division against the New York Giants (+6000), in a match in which Jalen Hurts could return after several games away from the courts due to a knee injury.
The regular phase will close Week 18 with the duel between the Detroit Lions (+190) and the Green Bay Packers (-250), who are fighting for the last wild card spot in the NFC and, incidentally, finishing with a positive mark it was a difficult season.
Below is the complete list of betting lines and the “over/under” of the duels for Week 18, courtesy of FOX Bet.
Kansas City Chiefs (-455) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+280): 52.5 points
Tennessee Titans (+205) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-278): 40 points
Baltimore Ravens (+260) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-357): 51.5 points
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+160) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-213): 40.5 points
New England Patriots (+210) vs. Buffalo Bills (-278): 42.5 points
Minnesota Vikings (-333) vs. Chicago Bears (+240): 43.5 points
Houston Texans (+120) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-154): 38 points
New York Jets (-118) vs. Miami Dolphins (-105): 38.5 points
Carolina Panthers (+145) vs. New Orleans Saints (-189): 41.5 points
Cleveland Browns (+110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-143): 40.5 points
Los Angeles Chargers (+110) vs. Denver Broncos (-139): 40 points
New York Giants (+600) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-1111): 43 points
Arizona Cardinals (+600) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-1111): 40 points
Los Angeles Rams (+205) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-278): 41.5 points
Dallas Cowboys (-333) vs. Washington Commanders (+240): 41 points
Detroit Lions (+190) vs. Green Bay Packers (-250): 49 points
Regardless of the bookmakers or which teams start as favourites, at FanSided ES we present you with the predictions of the teams that will win in Week 18 of the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Vegas Raiders: chiefs
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: jaguars
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: falcons
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Bills
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: bears
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Colts
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: jets
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Saints
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: browns
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: broncos
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: eagles
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: 49ers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: rams
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: cowboys
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: packers