NFL will let Bills guide decision on next Sunday’s game against Patriots

The league’s focus has been on Hamlin’s health, with talks about logistics just getting started, according to Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president.

The head coach of the Buffalo BillsSean McDermottI only had one thing in mind when damar hamlin He was taken off the field in an ambulance after going into cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Lakers head coach. Cincinnati BengalsZac Taylor.

In his first comments since the collapse of Hamlin, Taylor divulged their conversation about the field with McDermott on Monday night before the game between the two teams was suspended.

“When I went there, the first thing he said to me was, ‘I need to be in the hospital with damarand I shouldn’t be running this party,'” he shared Taylor with reporters this Wednesday.

Hamlina sophomore player from Buffaloremains in critical condition in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after cardiac arrest, noted the Bills in a statement on Wednesday. He has shown signs of improvement but is expected to remain in the intensive care unit for further treatment and evaluation.

Taylor said that after Hamlin was placed in the ambulance and taken out of the Paycor Stadium from cincinnati at 9:25 pm local time, the referee’s team of officials shawn smith approached the bench Bengals To say that McDermott I kept trying to understand what was happening. To speed up the decision-making process, Taylor went to the bench Buffalo to join the officers in conversation with McDermott.

Zac Taylor had nothing but praise for the way Sean McDermott dealt with an unprecedented situation on Monday night. Getty Images

Taylor praised the way McDermott and the organization of Bills navigated the unprecedented situation.

“Seeing the way he took care of his team only deepened my respect for him and verified everything I always thought of him as a man,” he admitted. Taylor.

On a conference call with reporters Wednesday, the league’s executive vice president of operations, troy vincentmentioned that all his conversations with McDermott have focused on the well-being of the employees and players of Buffalo.

“My communications with the club and those players have been strictly about making sure they are okay, keeping me posted,” he said. Vincent. “And being able to access those resources that are available to them. It’s tough, and the coach is still struggling.”

2 Related

Vincent Y Taylor They made reference, each one, to the minutes after Hamlin left in the ambulance, when it momentarily appeared that the game might resume.

Taylor He said there were never any orders for the match to resume. When the players of cincinnatiincluding quarterback joe burrowbegan to warm up briefly and took the field with the defense of Buffalo, Taylor He attributed it to the normal rhythms of restarting a game after a medical break. Taylor he also added that, at the time, no one was processing whether the game was going to be resumed or there would be a postponement.

“There’s so much that happened that I don’t really remember,” he said. Taylor. “My process of remembering is that it really was what happened. There was no initiative for something to happen.”

Vincent He reiterated that version of events, which he has maintained since the hours after the game was suspended.

Conversations are ongoing as to whether the regular season game between Bills Y Bengals will resume at some point. The focus has been on Hamlinwith logistics talks only just beginning, according to Vincent.

Jeff Millerthe league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said a decision will be made in the coming days.

“But, there are a lot of considerations that need to be taken and there are a lot of people you want to consult with, including the clubs involved, before the decision is final.” Miller.

Vincent added that they are allowing Bills guide the league’s decision as to whether their game next Sunday, where they should host the New England PatriotsIt will continue as scheduled. “We will let be [McDermott] and his team and players, who are the most important thing here, guide us if we have to make that decision collectively with the club and what is best for be and his team and his players.”

Taylor said his team is getting ready for their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The league announced that game will take place at 1 p.m. ET on cincinnati. Taylor stated that the team has communicated to its players the resources available to players as they try to balance what happened with Hamlinwith the preparation for the duel next Sunday of the AFC North.

When asked about the long-term mental impact of playing such a physical sport, Taylor He commented that he believes that players are aware of the risks that come with gambling.

“It was a tough situation,” he explained. Taylor. “My understanding based on the information we have is that it’s one in a very small chance of that happening. Players who play football know that.

“They know what they’re getting into. It’s a less than ideal part of the game, but it’s a familiar part of the game.”