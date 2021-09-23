NFT: 400 ETH or $ 1.3 million spent on rock clipart

The clipart of a rock from the collection EtherRock NFT has been sold to the “modest” figure of 400 ETH (the equivalent of $ 1.3 million).

This was communicated by one of the most historic brands in the history of NFT which also published the transactions on etherscan.

EtherRock 42 purchased for Ξ400 Ether

($ 1,326,280.00) 7 mins ago (Aug-23-2021 08:31:58 PM + UTC) Txn: https://t.co/bSZvXGmCpt#EtherRock #EtherRocks pic.twitter.com/UGWCfAu1zx – EtherRock Price (@etherrockprice) August 23, 2021

“EtherRock 42 purchased for 400 Ether ($ 1,326,280.00). 7 minutes ago (08/23/2021 08:31:58 PM + UTC) – Txn: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xd75711c696b5613179dbd4e8972bf2e2fa689e06ac794e1aa73354b3495df739“.

EtherRock, the NFTs of the rocks

The EtherRock collection is 100 NFTs representing a JPEG depicting rocks, built and sold on the Ethereum blockchain. And it will be because of the limited number, but the brand of 2017, today saw one of its unique pieces worth over 1 million dollars.

They call it the NFT mania and EtherRock is definitely part of it with its initial distribution of its 100 NFTs dating back to Christmas 2017, with a first sale worth 0.099 ETH.

Today, the entire 100 EtherRock collection is sold out, with only 33 available for resale on the official website. It is estimated that about 20% of rock clipart in the collectible token format are in wallets that are no longer used.

The current 400 ETH and therefore 1.3 million dollars spent on the purchase, mark the new record for EtherRock NFT. As of early August, the visa record was “only” $ 250,000.

The NFT mania and its resounding sales

The explosive NFT market is seeing staggering figures. In addition to today’s one, marked by EtherRock, there are in fact many other unique tokenized pieces that have touched not indifferent figures.

Of course, the type of such NFTs needs to be distinguished. For example, EtherRock itself defines its own rocks as follows:

“These virtual rocks have no purpose other than being able to be brought and sold, and give you a strong sense of pride in owning 1 of the only 100 rocks in the game.”

A different situation, however, are the 69 million dollars spent on the infamous piece by Beeple’s NFT ART, “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, 2021“Or the Jack Dorsey’s first tweet issued in NFT format, then sold to 2.5 million dollars.

In these cases, although the works remain digital, their meaning could be attributed precisely to the authors, thus becoming precious unique pieces.

But what happened with EtherRock is part of a different category of NFT, the one that could include the “historicity” of the brand. And then CryptoPunks (born in 2017) cannot fail to be named with its NFTs representing humans, zombies, monkeys and aliens in a variety of versions.

In fact, earlier this month, CryptoPunks put theirs up for sale CryptoPunk 3100 at $ 90 million and the CryptoPunk 7804 at $ 357 million. These figures are possible after both were sold on March 11, 2021 for 4,200 ETH ($ 7.58 million).

NFT market: a new attraction also for the innovative giants

The continuous growth of the NFT market is also welcoming new giants from different sectors who define themselves as true innovators.

It is the case of Visa which launched this month in thepurchase of a CryptoPunk. Specifically, Visa now owns the NFT CryptoPunk 7610, which was purchased for 49.50 ETH (about $ 150,000).

Not only that, even in fashion, he landed in the world of NFTs too the famous Dolce & Gabbana brand. In a few days, exactly on August 28, 2021, during the Haute Couture show in Venice, the auction of the first D&G NFT “Collezione Genesi” will start on the luxury marketplace UNDX.