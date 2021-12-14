NFT and metaverse: Bill Gates, Katy Perry, latest news

Interest in the world of NFT especially when connected to the metaverse, which now seems to have become the last technological frontier after the words of Facebook months ago and the recent ones of Bill Gates.

Bill Gates: the metaverse the new frontier

According to the founder of Microsoft, the metaverse could become the new frontier of digital communication.

“Within 2-3 years, most virtual meetings will move from 2D to a 3D virtual space with the use of digital avatars”,

This said Bill Gates in a recent interview.

Nike in the metaverse with its NFTs

Nike, the American sports shoe giant has announced the acquisition of the brand of virtual sneakers and collectibles RTFKT. In this way the American brand enters the field of the metaverse and NFTs. Nike would also register its historic comma mark and the famous slogan “Just do it” for use in the nft auction market.

John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, ha commented the acquisition as an important first step towards a deeper digital transformation of Nike:

“Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community, and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities.”

The historic German rival Adidas in recent days it has announced partnership agreements with non-fungible token companies (NFTs), including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney NFT and Punks Comic.

All crazy about NFTs

The Californian pop star Katy Perry, in collaboration with Theta Network, will launch its own on December 15th first set of NFT for his fans, available on ThetaDrop.

The radio and television broadcast Fox in October it launched its first series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), linked to its famous celebrity singing show “The Masked Singer”. The company will also launch a market and community where users can buy, sell or trade NFT Masked Singer, which it will call The MaskVerse

Gucci in his latest collection he has included some unique pieces to be sold at auction such as NFT, but also fashion houses such as Dolce and Gabbana And Jimmy Choo they created pieces to sell as NFTs.

According to some estimates, NFT sales in the first nine months of 2021 reached 3 billion dollars. Gemini recently announced plans to invest $ 400 million in a project on the mateverso.

Sport and NFT

The world of sport was perhaps the first to use this tool to increase its turnover. The NFL and NBA, American football and basketball associations, have long used NFTs to sell memorabilia of their athletes at auction. But also the world of football in 2021 has strongly launched into business, with big clubs, such as Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter, Milan, Rome.

Sorare, the company that created a platform for the fantasy football with blockchain, which consists in the purchase and sale of digital cards in NFT format, has already closed agreements with 142 football clubs. A Cristiano Ronaldo card a few months ago was sold for over 200,000 pounds.

The risks of the metaverse

But all this interest in the metaverse and NFT of the great technological giants and beyond, could be in some ways “dangerous” according to Sebastien Borget, the founder of Sandbox, a virtual space on the metaverse where users can earn Sand digital tokens by playing to sell and buy plots of land on the platform in a virtual way.

It is one of the top cryptocurrency performers of the year with a gain of over 14,000%, and recently closed a $ 93 million funding round.

Borget said:

“We don’t think those companies can build something really fun that is user-friendly because they’ve been so focused on their key business model and how to please the shareholders rather than satisfy the users who own the asset, who own the governance of their own. own platform “.

For Borget it is absolutely vital defend decentralization del metaverse from the foray of technology giants who may want to “submit” to their centralized technology an open and uncontrolled world like the virtual one of the metaverse