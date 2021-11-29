NFT as a gift in the Crypto commercial with Matt Damon: how to redeem it for free

The fashion of NFTs is now becoming more and more viral, and there are many companies that enjoy leaving QR Codes and clues that, if interpreted correctly by users, allow to redeem the Tokens. And it is precisely in this perspective that the promotional initiative launched by Crypto.com fits into it

Some users in fact in the Crypto trailer starring Matt Damon and Mars (a combination that has also arrived on the big screen with the film The Martian) have found a QR Code at the 45th second. Well, by scanning it you are redirected to a Crypto.com page that allows you to redeem and request the NFT.

The sine qua non for obtaining it is simply have an account on the Crypto.com NFT platform: if you don’t have it, don’t despair. After entering your email address, in fact, you will receive a link that will allow you to proceed with its creation. But be careful: it is necessary that the email associated with the profile is the same as the one indicated at the time of the NFT request, otherwise you will not receive the NFT.

In the confirmation email, in which compliments are made for having “found the secret on Mars”, it is specified that the NFT will be sent in December to accounts verified on the platform. Verification is done by simply clicking on the link that you receive after registering.

Meanwhile, news of the Spiderman-themed NFT collection: No Way Home has also come this morning.