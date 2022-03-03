NFT Backed by Pussy Riot Raises $6.7M for Ukraine

What is the NFT phenomenon? 1:25

(CNN) –– A non-fungible token (NFT) of the Ukrainian flag has raised more than $6.7 million for the country’s defenses, as cryptocurrency donations continue to rise following the Russian invasion.

UkraineDAO, an initiative backed by a member of the Russian activist group and feminist punk band Pussy Riot, organized the sale of the NFT. During the auction, thousands of users bid to share the digital image.

This fundraiser comes just days after the Ukrainian government will announce on Twitter that now accepts donations in cryptocurrencies. The country’s deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, also called for online contributions. And he also urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block Russian users.

The sale of the NFT that a member of Pussy Riot backed

NFTs allow buyers to prove ownership of a virtual asset. In this case, it is a digital version of the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine. Although the NFT was produced as a single edition in the blockchain of ethereum, those who participated in the auction were able to share ownership of the item, with contributions ranging from 0.00001 ether (less than $0.03) to 44 ether ($128,000), according to a listing on PartyBid, a trading platform. sale of NFTs.

The sale attracted more than 3,200 individual contributions in 72 hours. Which amounts to just over 2,258 ether (the equivalent of about $6.7 million at the time the auction concluded on Wednesday). Organizers said all funds will go to “Come Back Alive,” a campaign supporting the Ukrainian Army.

Donors will receive tokens proportional to the size of their contribution. Like shareholders, they will be able to vote on future sales of the NFT. Although UkraineDAO said it hoped to “dissuade” people from trading the shares. In that sense, he urged owners to keep them “as a reminder of the ongoing humanitarian needs of our world.”

Why an NFT of the Ukrainian flag?

According to the UkraineDAO website, its members had considered creating unique works of art. But, they decided that their choice of NFT “should be a symbol of the Ukrainian people rather than focusing on a particular artist or aesthetic.”

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, who has collaborated with the NFT platform CXIP, digital art studio Trippy Labs and online collective PleasrDAO, said in a statement that the Ukrainian flag “unites us”.

“We purposely avoided adding our own art to this release. In a way, it is our strong conceptual artistic statement,” said Tolokonnikova, who is among the most outspoken critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “People can have different aesthetics. But it’s not about what color we prefer, it’s about coming together to save lives,” added the Pussy Riot member about the NFT.

These maps explain why Putin invades Ukraine 2:47

The cryptocurrency has become a major source of financial support for the Ukrainian government as Russia escalates its attacks on key cities. The analysis firm blockchain Elliptic, which tracks cryptocurrency donations made to both the Ukrainian government and NGOs supporting the country’s armed forces, has recorded more than 72,000 transactions amounting to around $47 million as of Wednesday.

On its website, UkraineDAO said that a “revolution” could not be achieved with conventional currencies. As he explained, it is because there are “too many ways that traditional funds can be intercepted or stopped by traditional institutions, governments and other factions with the intention of controlling, damaging, or simply changing funds without transparency.”