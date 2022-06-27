NFT: Binance offers Cristiano Ronaldo exclusively

It was the Binance platform itself that announced a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo on its Twitter account, before being imitated by the football star.

Proud to be partnering with @binance Together we’ll give you the opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history. I’m excited to take this journey with all of you. Let’s change the NFT game with #binance. pic.twitter.com/SNSCMHggct — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 23, 2022

This exclusive and multi-year partnership aims to promote NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume. The purpose of this partnership will be to create several collections of NFTs – exclusively available on the Binance platform – and to introduce the Web3 (decentralized version of the Internet based on the blockchain) to the fans of the Portuguese player.