NFT: Binance offers Cristiano Ronaldo exclusively
It was the Binance platform itself that announced a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo on its Twitter account, before being imitated by the football star.
Proud to be partnering with @binance
Together we’ll give you the opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history.
I’m excited to take this journey with all of you. Let’s change the NFT game with #binance. pic.twitter.com/SNSCMHggct
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 23, 2022
This exclusive and multi-year partnership aims to promote NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume. The purpose of this partnership will be to create several collections of NFTs – exclusively available on the Binance platform – and to introduce the Web3 (decentralized version of the Internet based on the blockchain) to the fans of the Portuguese player.
Cristiano Ronaldo is thus in line with the collaborations between Binance and certain football players. The platform is already a partner with the Argentine Football Federation, the Brazilian Football Confederation and the professional clubs Lazio de Rome and FC Porto.
This isn’t the first time a sports star has teamed up with NFT-related projects. So tennis star Serena Williams recently joined French unicorn Sorare as an “advisor” and investor.
Note that the first Binance/Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will be released this year and will feature models created in collaboration with the fivefold Ballon d’or (four plus “the Ribery heist”).