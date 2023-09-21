NFT crash: 95% of market now ‘worthless’, study reveals – ‘Bored Ape’ artwork owned by Justin Bieber has dropped in value by 97%

According to a new study, more than 95 percent of NFTs created are now worthless — and many of the most hyped NFTs have depreciated by more than 95 percent in the past year.

Of the 73,257 NFT collectibles identified by a study by crypto site dappGamble, 69,795 have a market capitalization of zero.

According to the study, about 23 million people have worthless assets in these collections.

And even among the 8,850 most valuable NFT collections by market cap, 18 percent of NFTs were found to be worthless, and 41 percent are priced between $5 and $100.

In January 2022, Justin Bieber purchased the ‘Bored Ape’ NFT for approximately $1.3 million, but its price is now down 97 percent to around $37,000. The price of others has dropped from thousands of dollars to less than ten.

For example, the artwork ‘Winter Bear #1178’ was sold for over $35,000 in 2021. It is now priced at around $6.50.

Another NFT – titled ‘GOOP 7803’ – is currently valued at around $0.50.

NFTs are digital collectibles that are often associated with pieces of art online. There was an NFT goldrush between 2021 and 2022But the craze seems to be ending.

At its peak in January 2022, the NFT marketplace experienced a monthly trading volume of approximately $5.36 billion, according to data from The Block. Volume in August totaled just $410 million – less than 8 percent of the high.

‘This challenging reality should serve as a sobering check on the excitement that often surrounds the NFT sector,’ the study’s authors wrote.

‘Amidst the stories of digital artworks selling for millions and the stories of overnight success, it is easy to overlook the fact that the market is full of pitfalls and potential pitfalls.’

Musician Madonna was another celebrity to get in on the action. He purchased a separate Bored Ape NFT in March 2022 for approximately $470,000. The highest offer made for it in recent months is about $50,000 – a decline of 89 percent.

Yet it is part of one of the most sought-after NFT collections ever created which included 10,000 cartoon images of monkeys.

Jay-Z purchased the CryptoPunks NFT in April 2021 for approximately $130,000.

In August, investors in the Bored Ape NFT, including Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and Madonna, sued auction house Sotheby’s, claiming they ‘deceptively promoted’ the NFT to ‘manipulate the price’ of the asset , according to a lawsuit.

Another highly popular NFT collection was CryptoPunks. While they are still trading for around $70,000, they were once selling for a minimum of around $300,000. Jay-Z famously purchased one in April 2021 for approximately $130,000.

While the study suggests that NFTs may be experiencing some sort of revival, it found that 79 percent of all NFT collectibles are now unsold, and the surplus of supply has created a buyer’s market.

However, the study suggested that NFTs will have some real-world uses in the future – including gaming, real estate, and digital identity.