Nft Crypto.com Free | The contest of Criptovaluta.it starts

Cryptocurrency.it doubles. It’s not yours alone information hub on cryptocurrencies, but also a community that was born recently and that has already reached important dimensions and activities.

To celebrate our readers and our followers we gave away a Exclusive NFT from Crypto.com, with a drawing in which you can all participate by following our official Twitter account.

We have prepared this post both to reach our community who are not following us on yet Twitter, and to allow those who want to participate in the contest to understand how to do it – with a step-by-step guide to the procedure for obtaining the address Crypto.com NFT necessary.

What’s up for grabs and how to participate?

We are giving away a Crypto.com NFT – which you find represented in the article presentation infographic. It is a highly sought-after NFT on the market and one that for many will be the first… of a long series.

Regarding the details for participation is explained step by step on our Tweet. Follow the official account of Cryptocurrency.it. Put Like to the same post and do Retweet. Leave a comment with your address CRO Wallet NFT.

This last step may be more complicated for those who have never used this exchange. If you don’t know how to get it, just follow the second part of our guide.

How to get a CRO Wallet NFT address

We will have to open an account on the section NFT from Crypto.com – which is different from the division dedicated to exchanges and wallets. Let’s go in order.

We follow the link, then on the page at the top a right we will find Sign Up, click on it and insert all the information that the site requires from us. We click on acceptance to receive one confirmation email. For those accessing from a smartphone: Sign Up is in the hamburger menu above right. We follow the same procedure.

The registration procedure

We confirm by email

In the box of email that we indicated during registration. We click on link and we will be redirected to the site again. Enter the email and password again and we will be able to log into the platform.

Find the wallet address

Let’s go to the top right of our profile and select it. On the page we will find – as we report in our infographic – our CRO NFT wallet address. Let’s write it in the comments and so we can participate.

The wallet address

So let’s remember the steps: we get a Crypto.com NFT account, then we follow the Twitter account of Cryptocurrency.it, let’s make like of the Tweet and then also RT and we comment with the address we got. We will thus participate in the draw, which will take place in the manner that we will tell you shortly.

How the extraction will take place

The draw will take place between all Twitter accounts that have followed our instructions. The 7 December next, with the draw that will take place at 12:00 pm. We will use Twitterpicker, external system used by all the best contests on Twitter, so as to guarantee the maximum impartiality.

The results will be announced in real time. Hurry to join – for your chance to get a free NFT highly sought after and, at least in our opinion, very captivating.