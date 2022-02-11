NFT everywhere, even for OnlyFans profiles

Nobody, really nobody, seems to be able to resist the trend of the moment: that of NFT. The latest platform to announce its integration is OnlyFans, which will allow those who manage a profile to use one as an identifying image. The novelty is not all that different from that recently introduced by Twitter.

Even OnlyFans gets on the NFT bandwagon

To tell the truth, the feature was launched in December, but only to be made official today, in all probability following a test phase. Below we report in translated form the statement by Ami Gan, the new CEO of the group in office for just over a month, entrusted to the pages of Reuters. From the words we can guess the will to experiment in the future with other forms of use of Non-Fungible Token.

Our mission is to give creators full control over their potential. This feature is a first step in exploring the role NFTs could play on our platform.

Ami Gan, the new CEO of OnlyFans in office since December 2021, has replaced founder Tim Stokely

At the moment, the only supported NFTs are those related to Ethereum blockchain. Creators who choose to show one as their profile picture will see a badge appear to certify its authenticity.

Last summer, the company’s top management announced plans to ban porn content. Never was a decision more contested. The negative feedbacks came quickly and en masse, as did the statements of those willing to abandon in favor of alternatives. Soon the officialization of the turnaround also arrived, a few days were enough for the correction: the success and destiny of OnlyFans are (and will be) inextricably linked to the distribution of content for an adult audience.