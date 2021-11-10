NFT, Giovanni Motta and the search for the inner child

Giovanni Motta is one of the Italian crypto artists who best embodies the epochal transition from physical art to the immaterial world of NFTs.

Born in Verona in 1971, he comes to art after a successful creative and advertising past. However, drawing has been a passion of his since childhood. In fact, at just 9 years old, he won an international drawing competition organized by FAO, but he will have to wait until 2000 to exhibit his works, drawings, paintings and 3D sculptures in galleries and public spaces that reveal his passion for manga and anime, but also for American cartoons.

Jonny Boy, the metaphor of the inner child

At the heart of his work there is Jonny Boy, a character who embodies the strength and innocence of childhood, but who is also the metaphor of the inner child that inhabits the conscience of every man. His almost hyper-realistic painting, but contaminated by pop culture and the consumerist imaginary of the Eighties, has a message as simple as it is powerful: the rediscovery of childhood creativity as a vital energy that resides in the memory of individuals and that can be rediscovered through a work of psychological and spiritual excavation. All his works, in fact, arise from the daily practice of regressive meditation, a technique that allows him to bring back vivid memories of the past from the buried depths of the unconscious, which he then translates into images that capture the sense of amazement and excitement of childhood experiences.

These are works that arise in the form of digital projects, through the use of software such as Photoshop and Cinema 4D, to be then transformed into paintings or sculptures. The first creative impulse, however, remains entrusted to drawing. Motta fills hundreds of sheets of sketches, sketches, studies before making any work, be it a painting or a video-animation, a sculpture or a crypto work.

Jonny Boy in Giovanni Motta’s NFTs

His NFT, all on the platform SuperRare, they are indeed treated in every detail and made with an almost maniacal optical precision. This attitude he learned by observing artists such as Takashi Murakami, the founder of the Japanese Superflat movement who was able to blend the style of mangaka with the attitude of American pop artists, and who is also known for his search for a rigorous formal perfection.

In the crypto works by Giovanni Motta, that fuse digital painting, 3D processing, animation and sound, the character of Jonny appears as a suspended entity, fluctuating, which drags in its vortex a plethora of objects which, as appendages of his personality, reveal his tastes and passions, desires and aspirations. This personification of the Inner Child never touches the ground, but flies and glides like William Gibson’s cyber-cowboys, but unlike the character invented by the American writer, the Johnny Mnemonic played by Keanu Reeves in the famous 1995 film directed by Robert Longo, Motta’s character does not fight against the excessive power of multinationals, but fights to perpetuate the dimension of play and the experience of pleasure as the only forms of spiritual resistance.

In his digital works, the feeling of enthusiasm is encoded in the form of the videogame metaphor. Jonny’s fluctuations recall the condition of the player estranged from everyday reality, immersed in the flow of the game, in a dimension of synaesthetic expansion in which the perception of the passage of time is altered by massive doses of endorphins.

Matteo Bittanti, one of the leading experts of Digital Game Culture, claims that the video game is a happiness machine, specially developed to create instant gratification (Machinima: from videogames to video art, 2017, Mimesis), but in the vision of Giovanni Motta it turns into the symbol of a state of mind which consists of that particular sensation of “divine encroachment”That accompanies the moments of joy and euphoria of childhood and which unfortunately fade with the passing of the years.