NFT mania? Keanu Reeves has a laugh

There is no doubt that NFTs are increasingly widespread and considered a source of income even by the most disparate companies – see for example the implications in the football world. Like any new fashion, it is not known how long it will last, what capacity it will have to capture the attention of a more or less wide audience and how many public figures will promote it. According to what emerged during a recent interview with The Verge, Keanu Reeves does not fall into the latter category, at least for now.

When Alex Heath asks Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss what they think about the idea behind NFTs – to create a digital asset that can’t be copied – the actor responds with a thunderous laugh that in the end literally bends him in two. The reaction follows his attempt to argue about NFTs: they are easily reproducible (although later the interviewer explains to him that each NFT is unique thanks to his own digital signature). After recovering, Reeves turns to the actress and asks her: give us a percentage?