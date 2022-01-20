NFT market: Ethereum loses space to Solana

NFT Market: The dominance of the Ethereum (ETH) network in the non-fungible token market (NFT) is threatened by Solana (SOL), according to a new report from JPMorgan Chase. Traditional investment bank analysts noted that Solana has captured an increasing share of the NFT market. Every day, more users and developers use their network to mint new non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Ethereum loses space

According to a report, Ethereum was responsible for approximately 95% of the volume of creation and transactions involving NFTs in early 2021. Currently, the network holds 80% of this segment. On the other hand, Solana has had great growth in its holdings. Much of this expansion is due to the fact that its network is more sustainable, using a single method to validate its transactions.

It is worth noting that the environmental impact caused by the minting of new tokens has been one of the main criticisms that fans and communities have in relation to the adoption of NFT. In this way, Solana manages to be more attractive to big names who want to explore alternatives in this segment. Furthermore, its blockchain offers cheaper rates to users. Ethereum, in times of high flow on its network, charges more than $ 50 per transaction.

For JPMorgan, Ethereum’s loss of space in the NFT market is a cause for concern for network enthusiasts and investors, as this segment has seen the greatest growth within the crypto universe. The bank also highlighted that the network has also lost its role in another niche, that of decentralized finance (DeFi). This is mainly because Ethereum lags behind other competitors in terms of network scalability.

NFT market: SOL surpasses ETH in 2021

Despite ending 2021 with an appreciation of around 400%, Ethereum lagged behind Solana’s native token in this regard. SOL was one of the biggest cryptocurrency market sensation in the year, reaching more than 20,000%. However, the token has dropped nearly 50% from its all-time high, while ETH is 35% below its all-time high.

Furthermore, Solana still has a long way to go if it is to outperform Ethereum in the market cap, according to data from CoinGecko. Ethereum is the second most valuable crypto project in the world, with a capitalization of $ 376 billion. Solana, which is in seventh position, has a market value of just over $ 43 billion.