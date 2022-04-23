NFT technology also reaches cars: how useful is it?

In those, and in case the NFT becomes popular and spreads in these cars, it would be a great change for the sector since it would be very useful and it would be consolidated as a bonus guarantee in case of subsequent sale of the vehicle. But, what is it that allows this type of technology in cars and what are we going to benefit from?

Thus, one of the most and best seen features of the aforementioned Alfa Romeo Tonale (a hybrid of 130 and 160 hp), will probably be its NFT. An NFT is a digital non-fungible token, a certified digital asset using Blockchain technology. A revolutionary technology that has come to stay and that marks the future of the Italian brand and the rest of the manufacturers and brands.

NFTs are on everyone’s lips. There is not a day that prides itself on being one, that refuses to talk about a technology that, for many, is the future; for others, the recipe for pyramid schemes or Ponzi schemes. But NFTs and, above all, the technology that supports them, may have so amazing apps as beneficial for the automobile industry and for cars in general.

A DNI or passport for the vehicle

According to Alfa Romeo, each of the Tonale model cars, in this case, will be associated with an NFT, and “the technology based on the concept of a blockchain card, with a confidential and non-modifiable record of the main life stages of a single vehicle.

And it adds: “with the consent of the client, the NFT will record the vehicle data, generating a certificate that can be used as a guarantee that the car has received adequate maintenance, with a positive impact on its residual value.” Or what is the same; every time the car goes through the workshop, has an accident, is repaired or goes through the ITV, will be registered. In addition, it would also allow a more objective and accurate appraisal of the vehicle.

Since that information is protected by the blockchain, it can be considered as a type of ID or passport of the vehicle, which collects its trajectory and attests to the state in which it is. This will increase the residual value of cars on the used market. The seller will be able to show that greater guarantee and the buyers will make sure that the history has not been falsified.

It will provide an extra credibility

In the second-hand car market, the NFT certification is an extra that provides credibility and that owners or dealers can count on. We are already facing more and more concrete applications that show us how the technology that is behind everything that surrounds us, also with regard to our own vehicle, and of what is now being done because this NFT technology can be demonstrated, in the better way, in today’s car world, but above all for the future.

And it is that they are initiatives like Alfa Romeo’s that do to put some sanity to the evolution of NFTs, which have forged their fame based on elite auctions or unique pieces, as was the first tweet of Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, who at the time obtained almost three million dollars by auctioning it.