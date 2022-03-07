NFT technology: the digital passport of cars that does not deceive

TOAlthough it may seem distant, this report has to start with the cryptocurrencies. I’m sure he’s heard of them. Maybe even invested in one. There are several, although the best known is the bitcoinwhich was used in a transaction for the first time in 2009. More and more entities and companies admit payments with them.

Cryptocurrencies as a form of payment

For example, Tesla allows to use the doecoin in its digital store to buy clothes, accessories, cell phone chargers or sun visors, with prices from 50 to almost 2,000 dollars. And the flirtation he had with bitcoin is known: in February 2021, its president, Elon Musk, said that their cars could be paid for with that currency. Three months later, he backed down due to its high environmental impact.

cryptocurrencies are digital assets used to pay for goods and services through electronic transactions. But with important differences: do not have physical support, such as a coin or a ticket; are not controlled by financial institutions and they do not require intermediaries (especially banks).

They don’t need it because they rely on the blockchainor blockchain: a encrypted internet network in which all transactions made with cryptocurrencies are entered. This information cannot be deleted and, when it is updated, it is updated for everyone participating in the network. In this way, ownership is assured of the acquired assets and prevents them from being falsify or duplicate.

Well, blockchain technology is also the support for NFTor non-fungible tokensthe latest virtual invention that has just landed on the car world. An NFT is a digital identifier that is associated with an element, supporting its authenticity and serving as proof of ownership. Until now, they have been linked with images, videos and especially works of art.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the first car in the world with NFT.ALFA-ROMEO

Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first

the italian brand Alfa Romeo has given it a new use in the tone, the small SUV to be launched in the coming months and which will be the first car in the world to carry this technology. Always with the consent of the car ownerthe NFT (which is not on board the vehicle, but connected to the cloud) record data such as mileage, maintenance operations, repairsetc.

Since that information is protected by the blockchain, it can be considered as a kind of DNI or passport of the vehicle, which collects its trajectory and attests to the state in which it finds itself. This will make the residual value of cars increases in the occasion market. The seller will be able to display that greater guarantee and buyers will ensure that the history has not been falsified. No flaws have been hidden.

Ensure traceability

Currently, that information depends on the seller’s word and the notes of the maintenance book of the vehicle. To make this business more transparent, the association of sellers and repairers Ganvam and the DGT launched a digital version of that book in 2019.

Coinciding with the beginning of the lunar year, Lamborghini put the first NFT in its history up for auction.LAMBORGHINI

You can sign up for free dealers, dealers, workshops, renting companies, rental companies, etc. The idea is that they can write down the mileage -erroneous in some two million vehicles in circulation- and the repair and maintenance actions to know the traceability of the car. This data is transmitted to Traffic, which extends the history it has of each car. This report can be consulted (paying a fee if it is the full version).

Alfa Romeo’s initiative brings some sanity to the evolution of NFTs, which have built their fame on the basis of elite auctions or unique pieces, like the first tweet. jack dorseyCEO of Twitter, got nearly three million dollars when auctioning it. AND porsche achieved more than 81,000 euros for an original sketch by the exterior designer Porsche.

The next step in the automobile is to use the NFTs in the physical car sales. Since the end of June this year, Hispanic Swissthe Spanish manufacturer of electric supercars, will market 12 units of the model Carmen through that platform.

Hispano Suiza will sell 12 exclusive versions of the Carmen through NFT.HISPANIC SWITZERLAND

There are also great opportunities in classic and collector carswhere there are unique copies and the tokens will guarantee transcendental issues such as that the engine and transmission are The originals with which the car left the factory.

An example of the latter is what the manufacturer of sportswear has done Nike. Given the boom in luxury slippers and limited editions, he has patented some with his own token to stop the sale of counterfeit or stolen products.

One car, multiple owners

In the case of classic cars, those are big words. They cost a fortune and many are purchased as investment given his potential revaluation.

This can reach unthinkable levels: a Chicago businessman spent last year 70 million dollars (about 63 million euros) for a Ferrari 250 GTO from 1963. It is the highest figure ever paid for a vehicle, exaggerated.

But all over the world there dozens of vehicles whose value is several million. And they will not necessarily have to be acquired by a single person, since NFTs will allow auction them in parts. Then, the owner of each of them, decide whether to keep it or resell it.

Experts also believe that something similar could happen with the 100% autonomous carswhose property could be shared among several clients… as long as they agreed on the distribution of the hours of use.

Cupra has just launched Metahype, a new collaboration space in the metaverse.CUPRA

Metaverse: the virtual universe

But if there is a fertile ground for non-fungible tokens, it is the increasingly famous metaverse virtual world. It goes beyond what we know from video games to become parallel reality in which you can do the same things as in the traditional world, but without having to leave your home. the rest will augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook, Google, NVidia or Microsoft are betting big on this digital universe, which some say offers as many opportunities as the Internet when it appeared. and they are selling ‘plots’ to set up our new ‘home’ or ‘business’ and, of course, cars can not miss.

The traffic would be similar to what has occurred in the world of motor sport with the e game. And years ago the video game Grand Touring allows you to compete with existing cars or with others designed exclusively for that platform. Of course, paying a plus.

A priori, the metaverse offers a big advantage: the cars that are sold in it, could never cost what one is produced in a physical way today. Another thing will be what they are called one-offautomobiles from which a single unit is made.

Cupra enters the metaverse

cuprathe sports brand of seats, has announced that it will join this new world. In principle, within a marketing strategy, but without ruling out the sale of cars.