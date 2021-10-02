NFT: the latest news on cars, DC Comics

DC Comics Inc., revealed to Bitcoin.com that it has partnered with Palm NFT Studio for creating a collection of NFTs which will go on sale on October 16th.

DC Comics comics will become NFT

NFTs will depict all superheroes invented by DC Comics as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn.

Jim Lee, Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, explained:

“We spent a lot of time figuring out how to translate and adapt these classic covers into a 21st century format like NFTs. This drop pays homage to our 87-year history, visualizing a future where NFTs will play a pivotal role in new ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences ”.

The certificates of luxury cars in NFT

Artvise and Mazzanti Automobili have announced a collaboration to allow the supercars of the Tuscan manufacturer to be purchased in cryptocurrencies by receiving a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as a legitimation document based on the Binance Smart Chain.

These are luxury cars, designed and built to measure and therefore unique in the world, 100% Made in Italy.

The NFT will be sent to the buyer as a certification of the car data. The NFTs are available on InArtNFT, the marketplace of Artvise specialized in the sale of rare collections and artistic assets, combined with blockchain-based digital certificates.

In addition to the luxury car, on InArtNFT it will be possible to buy two other vehicles, whose chassis will be visible on the marketplace, once booked, the Mazzanti workshops they will start the construction of the entire car according to the customer’s needs, to obtain a fully customized model and therefore a NFT.

Other DJs create their NFTs on Cardano

After the news that the famous DJ Paul Oakenfold, Carl Cox, Paul Val Dyk Spin and Crossfade have announced their drops, now EDM DJ Paul Oakenfold has also decided to enter the non-fungible token sector using the Cardano blockchain.

Oakenfold has partnered with the CEO of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson and decided to drop an internal album in NFT. The news had been spread during the event Cardano Summit 2021 which took place last weekend in Berlin.

NFT vs DeFi

According to a recent report by DappRadar, DeFi’s market value is losing ground to NFTs. However, both sectors continue to be the true trends of 2021 with 15.4 million in WETH blocked in DeFi’s dApps on Ethereum compared to last July, and $ 6.36 billion traded on OpenSea in the same time frame.

In addition to the use of the Ethereum mainchain, DappRadar has noticed an increasingly massive migration towards the sidechain Ronin.