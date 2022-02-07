Nft, the «monkey» is the digital work that tempts the stars- Corriere.it

from Massimo Sideri

From Justin Bieber to Paris Hilton, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (bored primate) in Non fungible token wins auctions and sales

Darwin would have nothing to complain about, also because the name represents us more than we would like as descendants of the primates: Bored Ape Yacht Club. Literally: the yacht club of the bored monkey. Who can deny being part of it at least a little? an army of bored monkeys online, 10 thousand avatars to be exact, all based on NFTs, Non fungible tokens, certificates of ownership based on blockchain technology. This is the latest phenomenon that exploded in less than a year during the great online migration due to Covid. And celebrities like it a lot: Justin Bieber just bought his monkey for 1.3 million.

Paris Hilton had preceded him, without revealing the price. Jimmy Fallon of the famous American program Saturday Night Live, Gwyneth Paltrow and rapper Snoop Dogg are just other fans of the rare collection, according to some, of NFT art, which is essentially used as a profile on social networks, especially on Twitter. Sotheby’s sold 101 of them at auction. Rolling Stones magazine has taken up the challenge created the first digital cover with his bored monkey last November wearing a Hawaiian shirt, a sailor hat in true Popeye style and smoking a Churchill cigar, albeit now politically incorrect. Their appearance also expected on February 14 at the Super Bowl, the American football final famous for having the highest prices in the world for advertising clips.

Basically the 10 thousand monkeys that have been created with an algorithm do not always have substantial differences from each other. What is special about them then? That even getting bored has become expensive: Andreessen Horowitz, according to the Financial Times, is considering buying a stake in the company who created them, Yuga Labs, valuing it between 4 and 5 billion dollars. Marc Andreessen not just any name. he was the founder of Netscape, the world’s first commercial browser, defeated only by the unfair competition from Microsoft in the early days of the Net. Andreessen also one of the first investors of Facebook, Twitter, Airbnb and it was he who pushed the evaluation of Clubhouse, the social media of the voice.

In short, it is difficult not to give it at least credit and to wonder how it is possible that 10,000 avatars that celebrities like can create such a market. In reality, the bet behind this assessment not only if NFT have seriously created a new type of art (in this case the Andy Warhol style quite evident). The key word is scarcity, as is the case with digital currencies. the so-called w3, a new network that is being created around blockchain technology. Where not everything is accessible and for everyone.

A little a bit about us to start off the new year and what’s coming. 1. What’s the inspiration behind the name Yuga Labs? We’re nerds, and Yuga is the name of a villain in Zelda whose ability is that he can turn himself and others into 2D art. Made sense for an NFT company. – Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) January 3, 2022

the lesson not only of art but also of the old economy: the value of an object given by its replicability. In physical reality, materials are scarce by definition and the whole economy is based on this reduced supply. In fact an unlimited supply, while meeting a large demand, causes the price to drop to zero. And it is no coincidence that this is what happened online. The founders of Yuga Labs, known only under their pseudonym (their names are Gordon Goner, Emperor Tomato Ketchup, No Sass and Gargamel) have solved the equation because they consider the web their reality: The very real metaverse for anyone who has lost years of their life (and made friends for life) in the world of Minecraft wrote a month ago on Twitter.

All we know of them is that they grew up as a gaming nerd (Yuga the name of a village in Zelda, Nintendo video game series of the 1980s). Actually the 10,000 monkeys were sold in bulk by Yuga Labs last April for an average of about $ 300 each. But from that moment on the fever exploded. Perhaps they are the greatest men of the Pleistocene online.