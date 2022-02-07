NFT, the new Hollywood oil

If the world of NFT you are interested, inevitably your every conviction must be put to the severe test of Bored Ape Yacht Clubone of the realities that more than any other is catalyzing value around its own Non-Fungible Token. The collection is in fact the set of a long series of limited edition images: each one can be bought and resold knowing that the value will continuously fluctuate based on the demand, supply and exclusivity of the collection. But a report investigated the links that support this type of structure, highlighting certainly particular dynamics, clearly suspicious and at least important to know before investing in this type of asset.

The question is not related to the goodness of NFTs since, like any technology, they simply represent a new dimension of digital whose applications will take more or less valid ways of expression. NFT and Blockchain obviously have a lot to say and the ongoing experiments are on the agenda, but something is happening around the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection that leads directly to Hollywood.

The crafty NFTs

The Read Max analysis starts from the meeting of Paris Hilton with Jimmy Fallon at the very famous “The Tonight Show”, a television exchange where the two stars enthusiastically discuss the “Bored Ape” monkeys in what seems like an incredible hustle and bustle for this type of asset.

The two do not deny having invested in these images of nice monkeys and, on the contrary, they pride themselves on having poured out their hard-earned money: a more or less declared purchase advice, filled with the sympathy of such a bizarre report, but in reality probably very well studied behind the scenes. In fact, it is enough to deepen the story to understand why.

Who better than the star system can create a sense of exclusivity, after all? The network that highlights Read Max sees names such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Logan Paul, Eminel and Justin Bieber united by the same investment, but above all by the same agencies (especially the CAA, former investor in OpenSea). They join us Ashton Kutcherstar of a Netflix product with Reese Witherspoon, married to a manager of the same agency and one of the major investors in NFT. All well advised, in short, all around the same shared interest.

A dense network, which Read Max summarized as follows:

Ponzi scheme? No, too horizontal. Scam? Too well organized. Fraud? All legal. It is difficult to label this dynamic, but in Italian we would probably call them “the crafty NFTs“. Except for filing their positions, to the point of elevating their cunning to a model of high entrepreneurial capacity.

Better to keep the judgments out of this story, in short. The important thing is to know what dynamics regulate the NFT market, why someone invests in their money and what are the potential consequences for those who pour their hopes of immediate enrichment onto the blockchain.