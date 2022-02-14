NFTs allow you to monetize even farts: the pinnacle of the most ephemeral and unbridled capitalism

Sometimes a meme, a frame or a short clip of a film is able to capture and synthesize the spirit of a historical moment more than any other work, because in an instantaneous, non-mediated and horizontal way. “The Origin of the World”, by Gustave Courbet; the Unknown Riot, photographed motionless in front of the tanks the day after the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, June 4, 1989; Neil Armstrong landing on the moon; Philippe Petit balancing on the void between the two twin towers; or the little girl who in 1972 escapes naked from an attack on Napalm photographed by Nick Ut are part of our collective imagination and our history; but also memes “Distracted boyfriend”, “Hide the pain Harold” or “Woman yelling at a cat”; in an alienating mix between high and low, in which unequivocally a value other than the aesthetic, ethical or moral one emerges. Maybe that’s why I wasn’t surprised when I first heard about NFT last year. The acronym appeared before my eyes when translating an article in the financial field and, as happens more and more often in the era of algorithms, a few hours later it was re-proposed to me on Facebook. A friend who works in finance wondered precisely about this instrument that immediately intrigued me, as he can intrigue something horrendous or surreal.

Within a few weeks everyone was talking about it, even those who knew nothing about finance or art. Suddenly, it was not clear by virtue of what strange force, there seemed to be people who were selling totally insignificant clip art images for a good deal of money, and others who inexplicably shelled out large sums of money to claim ownership. NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token: non-fungible digital value unit. A one euro coin – as well as any other currency either a Bitcoin or an Ether – is a fungible token, that is, it is an object with a specific but not unique value, and therefore interchangeable. A work of art, a postage stamp or an object of value, on the other hand, are objects with a specific value, which can go up or down, but which cannot be replaced. NFTs are the same thing, but in digital version and with an automatic verification system of their uniqueness on one blockchain (there are several, but the most used at the moment is Ethereum), a kind of digital ledger that records transactions. In summary, an NFT is transferable but not interchangeable, giving you exclusive ownership of any digital object, be it an image, a song, but also a Tweet, and anything else that can be made into an NFT. An NFT is a certificate, the trustworthiness of which is derived from the blockchain itself. But NFTs, in essence, seem to monetize something that may have had no value before – unlike works of art.

The NFT market, even more than the normal cryptocurrency market, immediately became a sort of Far West, or rather Wild Wild West, so much so that some works were converted into tokens without their creators knowing. But what’s even more incredible is that the original virtual object, most of the time, remains fully accessible online to anyone. The license that accompanies the crypto art works, in fact, basically allows the buyer to show them only for personal use (on a social profile, in a video game or in a virtual museum, for example) and usually the creative and intellectual rights remain to the artists. This, in some respects, means that i buyers in reality they are simply buying the right to brag about the alleged ownership of that virtual object. The point, as it seems to emerge very clearly from the statements of Chris Torres, the creator of the GIF of the Nyan Cat, is all in the satisfaction given by knowing that we are the only owners of a single existing piece, despite paradoxically being that virtual and visually usable object. by anyone. It seems like a cognitive short circuit, or a nightmare generated by late capitalism, yet it is, and hundreds of thousands of people – even very influential ones – believe in it and nurture it.

Various American celebrities and influencers, in fact, immediately started talking about it, as if it were a real fashion of the moment: from Matt Damon to Serena Williams. Jimmy Fallon, comedian and TV presenter, has “incidentally” spent more than $ 200,000 on the “Bored Ape” NFT, which he placed as a photo Twitter profile. The NFTs of other monkeys were stolen through digital robberies. Gucci, inspired by collectibles of this kind, began selling merchandise that exists exclusively in the form of data, creating a pair of sneakers for the Belarusian app Wanna to wear in virtual reality to take pictures. Beeple – or Mike Winkelmann, an artist with no particular skills and a totally naive approach – has instead sold it one of his works at auction as NFT for 69.3 million dollars. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Stephanie Matto – a former reality reality contest contestant 90 Day Fiancé and creator of adult content – she started literally to sell their farts in a jar and when, probably due to the diet followed to produce a lot of intestinal gas, he had a heart attack, so as not to see his already started business collapse, instead of jars he started selling their NFTs, with the tagline: “Imagine the smell!”. In short, more than art it seems a vulgar and dystopian parody, in which fried air is sold at best.

Put this way, the phenomenon of NFT on the one hand seems to be the latest amusing trend, which allows millionaires to distract themselves and any man to try his luck – and already here we would have to discuss -; on the other hand it can be considered, by the most optimistic, as a democratization of the art world, which finally allows artists to be rewarded for the work they do (but which for various and possible reasons was not previously evaluated), and without using intermediaries or a system of recognition and validation of the actual artistic quality of their production. Yet not all that glitters is gold. Meanwhile, creating an NFT comes with a price, and this price is highly volatile. The minting process, in fact, has a cost, which inevitably varies according to the daily operating price of the Ether. Various marketplaces, such as Mintable or Rarible, moderate the content that can be put up for sale, others, such as OpenSea, do not. This means that you don’t have to be approved as an artist to sell on that platform and that the marketplace is jam-packed with digital junk that probably no one will ever buy, and that even consumed (wasted?) Money and an enormous amount of energy to be created. The “crypto art” (like Bitcoins) consumes a huge amount of energy resources. These two products, in fact, are based on extremely expensive and inefficient IT processes, which serve precisely to give validity to the data. Ethereum, the network that most of the major crypto art platforms rely on for trading, and which is based on the Ether cryptocurrency, is much more effective than systems that mine bitcoins and is trying to reduce its own by 99%. consumption, because its founder himself – the Russian Vitaliy Dmitrievič Buterin, called Vitalik – it has defined as “a huge waste of resources”. Ethereum – which has the highest number of transactions compared to all other cryptocurrencies and at the moment worth about 10 billion dollars – it is an extremely expensive chain: a single transaction on Ethereum consumes approx 200 kilowatt-hours (KWh) and so, according to estimates, the blockchain would have an annual electricity consumption of about 100 terawatt-hours (TWh), a figure close to the annual consumption of the whole of Kazakhstan or Pakistan, to have a yardstick. For this it will soon be launched Ethereum 2which aims to be much more efficient and – as far as possible – sustainable.

Just like with cryptocurrencies, it is difficult to assess the actual use value of NFTs. Like the most demented startups born within Silicon Valley and multilevel scams (always in vogue), today they appear more like speculative investments through which very few privileged people manage to get money from something that has no imprint on reality or social benefit. In fact, most NFTs remain useless junk, an expense from different points of view that is not even able to make money. Democracy, in this case, appears more than ever unsustainable from the point of view of planetary resources. Yet, the current system, nurtured for decades, has meant that no one is interested in making ethical choices if even the microscopic possibility of a huge gain is glimpsed. The birth and fame of NFTs reflect a world in which anything can be monetized, even if it has no intrinsic value. Investors are looking to broaden their investment horizons towards a kind of child’s play, where anyone – provided they do it first – can shout “MY”, or “DIBS” as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, who happens to work in finance. A way to claim and claim ownership of something, anything, before another. We are facing an increasingly massive financialization of the world, because anything can be transformed into a token, into something that anyone can sell and buy.

As we know, Covid, which represented a moment of profound crisis for millions of workers (particularly in the medium-low segments of the population), was an exponential wealth accelerator for others. In this context, the NFT boom seems to coincide precisely with a period of profound collective crisis that has brought out even more brutally social inequalities. Driven by the publicity that the VIPs have made of it, many people have approached this tool to the limit of nonsense almost like a roulette, a bet on black jack. At the same time, the hedge funds – ready to swallow everything – are now the good times and the bad times of the trend of the stock exchanges all over the world, with very wide fluctuations, completely unpredictable, of the stock market at least in theory more stable and rational.

The events of the last two decades should have represented an opportunity to rethink the global financial system – as well as of individual countries – and that of the United States in particular, because it is far more deregulated than others. The gap between finance and the real economy, on the other hand, appears increasingly unbridgeable, and this means that the positive effects of the financial market never really fall on the quality of life of the population. The social parachutes envisaged by the governments of many mature democracies, on the other hand, appear in all their inadequacy and the ultra-rich remain undertaxed and have carte blanche to make the most of their assets, trampling the weakest and the legislation of the states themselves in which they operate, reinforcing their status from minute to minute, evidently by now unattainable and without limits, because none of the organs that could put them take the responsibility to do so.