NFTs and digital scarcity in video games

Who doesn’t love NFTs? There is no term that is more fashionable and on everyone’s lips than the easily reproducible PNGs of monkeys with a bored face that sell for authentic millions. As if saturating the market with speculative works that make a few people a lot of money, and many others lose a lot moreNFTs are reaching the video game industry, which receives them either with great affection (normally the companies) or with the greatest rejection (normally the players).

For those who are not yet familiar with this term, an NFT (Non-Fungible TokenNon-Fungible Voucher) is a digital work of any kind (usually visual, but can also be videos, music, etc.) that is bought with cryptocurrencies (usually Ethereum) and that it has an “invoice” insured through the blockchain that demonstrates the belonging of said element to a specific person. Yes, someone else may take a screenshot of your rude golem and “stole” it from you, but you have the certificate that proves it belongs to you.

NFTs have opened the door to a speculative business model in which people buy a work at a certain price and then resell it at a higher price. Cases in which a person buys an item from themselves to increase its price, known as “wash trading”, are well documented, as well as those in which they are used to launder money from illegal transactions.

Of course, the video game industry could not be left out of such a lucrative model. After having exploited the DLCs and the microtransactions to satiety, and having gone through the model of game as a service, the turn has come for a new style of business: the play to earn. What does it consist of? Well, now certain objects in the game are no longer simple items, but rather NFTs that you can interact with, level up, etc.; later you can sell these items for cryptocurrencies. For example, in the title Axie Infinity we are in charge of raising and growing creatures called Axies, which are themselves NFTs, and we can negotiate with them. The difference between selling this and rare items from, for example, World of Warcraft, is that in this case you make sure that the item is totally unique, even if it is similar in appearance and functionality to many others.

The importance of this movement is greater than it seems: turns video games, which have traditionally been considered a way to relax and pass the time, into a job, an additional way to make money. Recently, a story was published about a child who had won €90 using this type of model. The consequences of this are worrying: does it mean that we can no longer spend our free time simply relaxing? Are we wasting our time if we are not making money all the time, even when we play video games? Are children no longer allowed to have fun, unless they can profit from it?

That seems to be the opinion of the president of Square Enix, Yotsuke Matsuda, who proclaimed in his 2022 New Year’s letter that he not only expects this type of business to become more common in the coming years until it can be compared to the sale of physical goods, but what takes a dim view of those who “play for fun” and instead encourages people to “play to contribute”. In his words, traditional games offer no incentive to play beyond “goodwill” and “willingness”, while user-generated content has no meaning beyond “self-expression”, not because “there are incentives no rewards.” In short, in his letter he expresses all his support and emotion for a future in which NFTs are common in video games, and affirms that we will soon see them in those made by his company.

Another player that has jumped on the bandwagon is Ubisoft, with its Quartz platform. It is “a new experience for players” where you can get Digits, NFTs specifically created by this company. Each of them belongs to an edition that has a limited number of elements and its own serial number; it is only about purely cosmetic elements, such as skins for the character, their equipment, their weapons, or even vehicles. They hope that these types of works will bring originality, an exclusive experience and new opportunities, although they make it clear that they will not have any influence on the gameplay or offer advantages to those who own them. However, its success so far has been less than moderate.

Konami has also come to the fore, with its Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFT auction; this time it was about images, GIFs, BGMs and illustrations belonging to said saga to commemorate its 35th anniversary. Further, those who bought a work for the first time could put their name or nickname on the website for the whole world to see from February 2022 to December of the same year. This initiative even had a tutorial on how to open a cryptocurrency wallet, use Ethereum and auction items on OpenSea.

Even video game stores like GameStop are interested in this market, so they want to create, together with Immutable X, a platform for buying and selling these items. To persuade developers to use it, they are going to establish an investment fund with a total of 100 million dollars; if they succeed, they will become a market to go to to acquire this type of tokens.

Of course, Not all companies that have spoken out have done so to praise the merits of NFTs.. EA president Andrew Wilson has commented that he is not interested for now; Josef Fares, the director of Hazelight Studios (responsible for It Takes Two), assured that he “prefers to be shot in the knee” than to include them in future games; Phil Spencer, director of Xbox, warned that there is a lot of speculation and exploitation in this field; Sega’s CEO, Haruki Satomi, shows misgivings about how to implement NFTs by alleviating all their negative elements; and Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has assured that he will not even approach them because the field is full of scams.

This whole situation can be disturbing beyond that the companies are looking for new ways to take advantage of the players. On one side, they are opening the doors to the speculative market to their audience, which can lead to big problems such as making risky investments or ending up betting; while they serve as a gateway for underage players, who could end up suffering serious gambling problems due to this type of transaction. It has often been said that this collective is safe because the process is too complex for them to fall for, but we have already seen interested companies, such as Konami, offer tutorials to make it as easy as possible.

Another problem that NFTs bring with them is the high cost to the environment of mining the currency needed to acquire them, since require a tremendous level of computational effort to transact in the world of cryptocurrencies. This means that its carbon footprint is very high, even despite the efforts that companies like Ubisoft or GameStop are making to minimize their environmental impact. Nor can we forget that it is because of the massive mining of these currencies that the world is suffering from a general shortage of semiconductor chips (since cryptocurrencies require very powerful processors), which is having a very negative effect on industries such as video games, mobile or automobile. In other words: if you don’t have a PS5 or Xbox Series, it’s probably because of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Despite all this, the safest thing is that NFTs will be successful and here to stay; models just like gachapon are already common in such popular games as Fire Emblem Heroes or Genshin Impactwhich shows that the companies’ business decisions always come out ahead no matter how much rejection they cause among the players.

Even though NFTs in themselves are not evil incarnate and can end up being interesting (so many artists have expressed) if they are developed enough with a healthy dose of ethics, as they exist today seem more focused on speculation than anything else, especially for the issues that have been considered above. In the meantime, we’ll continue to monitor the playing field and see how this ever-changing technology evolves.