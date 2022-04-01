Technology

NFTs will remain solely with Solana SOL SOLUSD

Zach
photo freepik.com

Solana is an innovative blockchain project with its beginnings in the year 2020. The extraordinary jump of interest in the network caused the avalanche of increase in value of Solana, which, after its launch, broke through among the group of the largest cryptocurrencies. . Solana is currently the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Solana is referred to as one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest hopes. The creators of the project have considerable aspirations to become leaders in the field of decentralized finance. One of the reasons for the incredible rise of Solana and the rise in popularity of cryptocurrency is the potential development of decentralized finance, with this blockchain being one of the key players.

Solana was designed as a means of payment for services provided using the Solana blockchain, but also as a fee for the use of the network. The most widespread and popular use of Solana is with its NFT tokens. The tremendous growth of the NFT industry has been a boon to the Solana project, helping to create a huge and engaged community.

It should be remembered that Solana is a relatively young and untested project in a slightly older but still nascent industry. There is always a risk in investing in cryptocurrencies, especially ones new to the market like Solana. On the other hand, blockchain technology has great growth potential, becoming an integral part of the financial infrastructure.

