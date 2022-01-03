NHL fan saves the life of the coach

Starring Nadia Popovici, medical student and Seattle Kraken fan. He notices a suspicious stain on the Vancouver Canucks’ Brian Hamilton’s neck and warns him with a message

A story with a happy ending, with a message on the mobile phone that saved a life, that of the assistant of the Vancouver Canucks, team of NHL. On 23 October last Nadia Popovici, medical student, was in the stands to watch the challenge between the Canadian team and ‘her’ Seattle Kraken when she noticed a suspicious mole on the neck of Brian Hamilton. At that point, the 22-year-old went to great lengths to communicate with Hamilton, first beating her fists on the separating glass and then showing him the message that warned him: “That mole could be a tumor”.

Hamilton fortunately he listened to Nadia’s advice and underwent tests: it was a malignant melanoma, a type of skin tumor. At that point the search for the girl began, with an appeal on social media, who had saved his life. “To the woman I’m looking for, I say you changed my life and I want to thank you. Your feelings were correct, that mole on my neck was a malignant melanoma.” The message was read by the student’s mother. Once tracked down, Hamilton thanked her personally. The two teams donated a $ 10,000 scholarship to Nadia.