NHL – Hockey: The Senators have a good core, but the reconstruction is not complete



Saturday, 30 Apr 2022. 4:36 PM

OTTAWA – A season that began with optimism for the Ottawa Senators ended with the same result, the team missing the playoffs.

After finishing the 2020-21 season with a 7-2-1 record, the Senators entered the 2021-22 campaign with hopes of battling for a playoff berth.

“The reconstruction is complete,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season and after signing a contract extension. We are entering another area. »

The Ottawa squad (33-42-7) still finished the season 26th overall and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

The development of players like Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle and Josh Norris looks good for the future, but in interviews Saturday, players were hesitant to say the Senators would make the playoffs next year.

“Obviously we want to play games that matter and that’s our goal year after year,” said Tkachuk, who reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career in his first season as captain. We’re not going to pressure ourselves. We want to improve and we don’t want to listen to outside noises. If we just focus on being better every day and have a good summer, individually, I think we’ll be happy with the results. »

Defender Thomas Chabot said he’s ready to play games that matter after five losing seasons. He added, however, that it would be difficult for the team to transition into a playoff contender.

“For us, going to the next stage will require improvement from the whole group and we will have to make sure that we are ready at the start of the season,” said Chabot. I will be in my sixth season next year and although we all love to play hockey, we are all competitive and want to win and make the playoffs. The long is still long, when you see the teams in our section that have amassed 100 points. »

Senators head coach DJ Smith held back on whether the team could make the playoffs until he saw the kind of moves Dorion made this offseason.

“You have to wait and see what we look like in September and I’ll give you an honest answer,” Smith said. I believe our core is good enough and strong enough, but we will see how good we will be when all the pieces are put together. »

Dorion is scheduled to speak to members of the media Sunday morning.

At least next season, the Senators will be able to count on their young nucleus made up of Stützle, Tkachuk and Drake Batherson, among others.

The priority for Dorion will be to agree with Norris, who will become a restricted free agent and who is another important member of this core.

Norris, who set a career high with 35 goals, has revealed he intends to let his agent handle the negotiations but would like things to be sorted out quickly rather than having to deal this file throughout the summer.

Norris intends to rely on Tkachuk, who had this experience last season. Tkachuk missed camp in search of a new contract and eventually signed a seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators.

There are other useful parts. Mathieu Joseph has proven to be a great addition at the trade deadline as veteran Connor Brown provides a stable and reliable presence. Alex Formenton has become a shorthanded threat and Artem Zub has been an effective presence on the blue line.

There is also excitement about the arrival of young defenseman Jake Sanderson, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Anton Forsberg, who signed a three-year contract extension, became the first goaltender since Craig Anderson to play 45 games and he was consistent in goal.