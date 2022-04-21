Entertainment

Nia DaCosta, director of ‘The Marvels’ will make the film adaptation of ‘The Water Dancer’

USA.- According to deadline, the director of Candyman, Nia DaCosta, has signed on to direct the upcoming film adaptation of MGM from The Water Dancer, Based on the successful debut novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates of 2019 of the same name. The project comes from the producers Oprah Winfrey Y Brad Pitt.

