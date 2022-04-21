Nia DaCosta, director of ‘The Marvels’ will make the film adaptation of ‘The Water Dancer’

USA.- According to deadline, the director of Candyman, Nia DaCosta, has signed on to direct the upcoming film adaptation of MGM from The Water Dancer, Based on the successful debut novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates of 2019 of the same name. The project comes from the producers Oprah Winfrey Y Brad Pitt.

DaCosta first gained recognition through her acclaimed directorial debut Little Woods, starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James. Last year, he directed his first major project in the form of the Candyman remake, which was co-written and produced by Jordan Peel. His other upcoming project will be his biggest to date, as he is currently directing the next film from MCU from Marvel Studios, The Marvels, starring byr Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Magnet Vellani.

Set in the South before the Civil War, The Water Dancer focuses on Hiram Walker. Hiram was born into slavery and has an incredible photographic memory, despite having no memory of the mother who abandoned him when he was young. After nearly drowning in a carriage accident, he discovers his superhuman ability that was suddenly triggered by her powerful memories of his mother. As he struggles to gain an understanding of this power, he becomes involved with the Underground Railroad and meets various historical figures.

The film adaptation was also written by Coates. Published in 2019, the novel became an instant hit and appeared on the Fiction Best-Seller List of The New York Times. also appeared in Oprah Winfrey’s Apple TV+’s Book Club, where the billionaire talk show host described it as one of the best books she has ever read in her entire life.

The Water Dancer will also be produced by Kamilah Forbeswho worked with Coates on the theatrical event for Between the World and Me. Winfrey and Pitt are set to produce through their Harpo Films and Plan B banners, respectively. This is the second collaboration between harpo Y Plan B, who have worked for the first time in selma from 2014.