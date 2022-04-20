Nia DaCosta to direct the adaptation of ‘The Water Dancer’ for MGM

As reported by Deadline, the director of ‘Candyman‘, Nia Dacosta has signed on to direct the upcoming adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ best-selling novel, ‘The Water Dancer’a project that Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt will produce for MGM, a company that will also be in charge of its distribution in cinemas.

Set in the American South before the Civil War, ‘The water dance’ centers on young Hiram Walker, a man who has grown up on a slave plantation. When her mother was sold, all her memories were stolen, but in exchange for her, she received a mysterious gift. Years later, when Hiram nearly drowned in the river, that same power saved his life. This experience with death generates in him a need: to escape from the only home he has ever known.

Thus begins an unexpected journey that will take him from the corrupt grandeur of Virginia’s proud plantations to desperate guerrilla cells in the desert, from the Deep South to black freedom movements in the North. Even as he enlists in the underground war between slavers and enslaved, Hiram’s determination to rescue the family he left behind endures.

Coates himself co-wrote this adaptation of his first novel published in 2019, becoming an instant hit and appearing on the New York Times Fiction Bestseller List. Additionally, it was featured on the Apple TV+ series “Oprah’s Book Club,” where the billionaire talk show host described it as one of the best books she’s ever read.

Along with Winfrey and Pitt for their companies Harpo Films and Plan B, the film will also be produced by Kamilah Forbes. It will be the second collaboration between the aforementioned Harpo Films and Plan B after first working together on the 2014 film,’selma‘.

DaCosta gained public acclaim after her acclaimed directorial debut with the feature film ‘Little Woods‘ (2018), starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The director also has pending the premiere in February 2023 of her third film, the Marvel Studios production ‘the marvels‘, also starring Brie Larson.