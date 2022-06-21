Nia Moore had a near death experience

Getty Images

Nia Moore made her return to The Challenge in All Stars 3which is currently airing right now on Paramount+, but revealed that he recently had a major health issue that put his life at risk.

The contestant of Real World: Portland33, appeared on Challenge Reality News with Benny Adams, where he discussed a pulmonary embolism he suffered. “He was supposed to be filming a TV show right now. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do it because I couldn’t get medical clearance,” she shared. Nia, who works as a corporate flight attendant, said:

Last week, I was hospitalized in Italy and then again in Atlanta. I found out I had a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot in the lungs and it was something that could have been fatal.

Nia explained that the pulmonary embolism was the result of the large amount of vapor she smoked in the past two years. “Most people don’t even know I do it because I was a steam in lockdown,” she said. “When I made All Stars 3, I always had one in my hand because I had a lot of social anxiety.” Ella nia said that since her hospitalization she has been taking blood thinners and she will continue to take them for 6 months.

Nia also revealed that she planned to discuss what happened in more detail on social media, but she needed more time to process and collect her thoughts.

Nia went into detail about what happened the night of her hospitalization in Italy

Play

Video Video related to TV star had a near death experience: what happened to him? 2022-06-19T17:56:29-04:00

In her interview, Nia said, “I knew deep inside that what I was doing to my body, I was going to have to pay for it at some point. I was completely wrong, I almost lost my life in Italy.” She went into detail about what happened:

It was really scary because it all started so fast. I was sleeping and I noticed that I wasn’t breathing unconsciously, I had to take each breath deliberately… I tried to go back to sleep and my body came out of my dream and something in my instinct told me: ‘You have to get up’. So I grabbed my passport, because I felt like I was going to pass out… I felt like someone was sitting on my right lung.

Nia explained that it all happened in a short time, about 30 seconds, and said that she knew she had to leave the room because if she passed out in the room no one would know. She said that she went to the hotel lobby without even putting on her shoes and that the symptoms were getting worse. The reality star said that she thought she was having a stroke or heart attack. She continued:

I was terrified. She was holding my pilot’s hand in the ambulance the whole time. I was also on FaceTime with my parents telling them that I loved them and that I was sorry because I really thought I was going to die. I texted my dog ​​sitter and said, ‘If I’m not coming home, please just take care of my girls.’

Nia added, “I quit cold turkey and will never vape or smoke anything again.”

Nia remembered the star of Challenge Diem Brown, who died of ovarian cancer in 2014

Nia opened up about how the experience changed her life and shared her thoughts on the star of Challenge Diem Brown, who died of ovarian cancer at age 34. Nia said, “She was my age, maybe 34, but this was a woman who treated her body like a temple.”

Nia said that it was important for her to share her story because she felt she couldn’t stop what was happening and wanted it to be a wake-up call for others. She revealed that several doctors told her that based on what they found with her blood clots, she was “lucky to be alive.” She said that she has “a new perspective on life and I can’t wait to get in the best shape of my life. I want to find healthier habits and hobbies and get back to playing volleyball, boxing, walking more, running, and doing things that aren’t always related to eating, drinking, and vaping.” She concluded:

I really want to do another challenge. I want to dominate, I want to show up prepared, I want to train for it, and even if I don’t get the call, I intend to live my life like I’m going to get the call because I want to prepare.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM