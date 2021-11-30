Niantic and Nintendo valued 9 billion in the metaverse

The company behind ‘Pokemon Go’, a mobile game that has met with resounding success, has seen its rating increase over the years. A recent funding round could help the company become a major player in the growing metaverse market.

What happened

Niantic raised $ 300 million in a recent funding round, which valued the company $ 9 billion.

One of the new lenders is Coatue, former investor in Dapper Labs And OpenSea – two companies present in the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology sector.

“Niantic is building an augmented reality platform based on a 3D map of the world, which we believe will play a vital role in the next transition in computing,” he said. Matt Mazzeo, general partner of Coatue.

Niantic is known as the company behind ‘Pokemon Go’, a game that grossed over $ 1 billion in 2020 and is on track to surpass this figure this year; from its inception until now, the game has generated revenues of over $ 5 billion.

Investors in Niantic include Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) e Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Niantic has expanded its game library, which includes the Pikmin video game in partnership with Nintendo and an augmented reality game on Transformers developed with the partner. Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE: HA).

Because it is important

John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic, spoke out in favor of expanding the company into the metaverse; the company wants to help other companies connect to the metaverse by offering tools to use.

Earlier this year Niantic unveiled its Lightship AR Developer Kit in order to offer useful tools to create augmented reality games.

Also known as ARDK, the toolkit is used by Coachella, Universal Pictures, Softbank, Warner Music Group, and other companies.

Niantic’s tools make it easy to create augmented reality solutions for smartphones that don’t require additional technology, such as virtual reality headsets from Oculus, a division of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

The company points out that, through the use of the toolkit, companies can create apps for the “real world metaverse”; many of the tools are offered free of charge to the companies that use them. Niantic charges a fee if the APIs are used in an app with more than 50,000 monthly active users.

“At Niantic, we believe humans are the happiest when their virtual world takes them to a physical one,” Hanke said. “The real world metaverse will use technology to enhance our experience of the world as we have known it for thousands of years.”