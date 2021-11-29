Niantic launches AR game to hunt down Bitcoins

Niantic, the company behind the augmented reality (AR) game Pokemon Go, has partnered with Fold, application of rewards in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), to launch an AR game in which to hunt down Bitcoins.

What happened

On November 23, the two companies launched Fold AR: in the game it is possible to hunt for Bitcoin and other prizes in the middle of nature with your phone thanks to augmented reality technology, according to a report published by Decrypt; Fold’s chief executive Will Reeves told Decrypt that the experience is similar to that of Pokemon Go, with the rewards replacing creatures.

Reeves stated that players will be able to earn satoshi, which is the smallest possible denomination of Bitcoin, but also to win spins that will allow them to earn more; rewards will appear on the screen as 3D coins and other objects placed in real environments. The Fold CEO also said that in the future, “in the Fold AR experience you will be able to find real collectibles that give holders special privileges, greater earning opportunities and even perks, such as a permanent increase in rewards. “.

Additionally, Fold Visa debit card holders will have access to additional rewards and bonuses.

Fold says that, as of 2021, its user base already has 250,000 people, with nearly half a billion of them already transacting and depositing via the app’s features.

Photo: Fold via Cison