Niantic’s game that earns Bitcoin and The Lord of the Rings crypto

What do Niantic and The Lord of the Rings have to do with the crypto sector? Apparently nothing, but the world of cryptocurrencies is rather strange, as those who often inquire about it know well, so it is not surprising that these names have emerged in a single day. However, it is good to clarify the various issues.

The Fold AR project which also involves Niantic

Starting from Niantic, or the software house behind the success of Pokémon GO, apparently the latter is taking part in a project related to Bitcoin, also according to what reported by The Verge and VentureBeat. More precisely, reference is made to Fold AR, a title created in collaboration with the financial company Fold.

We tell you right away: it is a rather atypical video game, “modeled” along the lines of Pokémon GO but not too much. Put simply, you are walking in search of “Bitcoin rewards”, all obviously using augmented reality. The reason? It aims at extend the concept of “mining” to a wider audience (a block is generated every 10 minutes, so it tries to mirror the speed of real mining).

Put simply, you are trying to make Bitcoins more “tangible”, as well as to bring as many people as possible to this world. Do you think that reference is even made to the possibility that in the future a multiplayer sector will be released in the context of this “financial gamification” project. For the rest, we remind you that Niantic has recently launched a program for creating apps related to the Metaverse (also the Fold AR project refers to the Metaverse), as well as that the software house behind Pokémon GO is collecting significant investments for this type. of projects.

The end of the crypto JRR Token, which infringed the copyright of The Lord of the Rings

In any case, another news related to the crypto world made the rounds of the Web on November 23, 2021. In fact, according to what was reported by ArsTechnica, it was decreed the end of the JRR Token cryptocurrency. In fact, this last project, which was attracting the attention of fans of The Lord of the Rings also because of the continuous “references” to the colossal fantasy trilogy (between rings and “characters” resembling Gandalf), violated Tolkien’s copyright.

Those who manage the rights of the various works had in fact presented a complaint to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The creator of the JRR Token project tried to defend himself, claiming that “token” was used as a generic term, but in the end WIPO ruled that it was a copyright infringement. In this context, all activities related to JRR Token were stopped.