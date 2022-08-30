Nicaragua and Ortega: why Colombia did not attend the OAS session – Government – Politics

The National Government is building a new strategy against Nicaragua on two issues of enormous importance: the internal human rights situation in that country and the cases between the two nations before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

These, in the opinion of a source of absolute credibility of the Casa de Nariño, would be the reasons why Colombia did not attend a session, on August 12, of the Organization of American States (OAS) in which the violation of human rights in Nicaragua was condemned.

“Several leaders of the continent are very concerned about achieving the release of currently detained opposition leaders,” the source told EL TIEMPO who inquired about the reason for Colombia’s absence at that crucial meeting.

“Some of them consider that President Gustavo Petro could intercede with Daniel Ortega to achieve that purpose,” he argued.

According to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in Nicaragua there are 180 political prisoners imprisoned in inhumane conditions. So far, calls for Ortega to give in have been unsuccessful.

That in the internal sphere. But the government of President Petro is also interested in resolving with Nicaragua an issue of great importance for Colombia: the border issue.

In this case there are two lawsuits. The first, initiated on September 16, 2013, corresponds to the delimitation of the Extended Continental Shelf between Nicaragua and Colombia beyond 200 nautical miles, which could further extend the territory already won in the dispute with Colombia. This case, however, is still pending.

And the second lawsuit, filed on November 26, 2013, and on which the Court recently ruled, corresponds to the alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea.

Nicaragua accused Colombia of not respecting and failing to comply with the ruling issued in 2012, which decided that approximately 75,000 km² of maritime space would become part of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Nicaragua.

President Petro, according to the source, considers that To this we must give a substantive solution and that the best way is that there is a relationship with Nicaragua. Relations between Managua and Bogotá were completely broken until August 7, the day of his inauguration.

In simple words, the president decided to weather a storm and not go in beating up Nicaragua. And less just five days after taking command.

The absence, in effect, has cost the Government. The opposition has criticized the absence that, according to the response to a right to petition by Noticias Caracol, was taken by Minister Álvaro Leyva himself.

In fact, Noticias Caracol revealed this Sunday that the Government ordered Colombia’s non-participation in the OAS session, and that the decision “is related to sensitive aspects of foreign policy that are confidential.”

These are the issues confirmed this Monday morning by EL TIEMPO in the Casa de Nariño.



