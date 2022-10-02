News

Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with the Netherlands | News

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

The Government of Nicaragua announced on Friday night the decision to break diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands after accusing it of maintaining an interventionist, interventionist and neo-colonialist position with the Central American country.

READ ALSO:

Nicaragua demands greater multilateralism in the UN

Through a statement, the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry informed the Government of the Netherlands of the decision to immediately discontinue diplomatic relations.

In the text, the government of the Central American country denounced that the Netherlands has offended Nicaraguan families with threats and suspension of works for the common good, such as hospitals for indigenous and Afro-descendant communities.

“We repudiate and condemn the offenses and crimes of that colonialist and neo-colonialist Europe against coveted and attacked countries like ours,” said the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry.



In the note signed by Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, it is stated that the aggressions of the diplomatic delegation of the Netherlands violate the Vienna Convention, a fact that forces them to break diplomatic relations.

Nicaragua took the diplomatic measure hours after the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, announced that his government did not want to have ties with the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which he described as “interventionist.”

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Drug trafficking, more alive than ever,” says author of “The Lawyer of the Mafia

12 mins ago

US fined for breaking blockade on Cuba, Russia will describe attacks against its new territories as aggression, Hurricane Ian leaves dead in Florida, López Obrador confirms cyberattack › Hilo Directo › Granma

23 mins ago

North Korea | The Peruvian lawyer who has the challenge of dealing with the Kim Jong-un regime | Elizabeth Salmon | INTERVIEW | UN | Human Rights | ecpm | WORLD

35 mins ago

She ended her relationship with a boy from the United States for an unusual comment: “All because I’m Latina”

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button