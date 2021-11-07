Nicaragua: elections, tomorrow Ortega seeks a fifth term – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MANAGUA, 06 NOV – Over 4.3 million voters are called to vote tomorrow in Nicaragua for presidential and legislative elections heavily criticized at the international level for the action of the Managua government that has jailed dozens of opposition leaders.



Having eliminated at least seven would-be opposition presidential candidates, including Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro, outgoing president Daniel Ortega is on his way to reconfirmation for a fifth term, the fourth in a row, together with his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo .



This situation has meant that no major institution or organization (OSA, EU or Carter Group) has sent an observer mission.



Recently, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, called Nicaragua “a fingering” and the elections “a farce”.



For its part, the American Congress has approved a law, called ‘Renacer’, which aims to stimulate political, diplomatic and economic pressure to arrive in Nicaragua for truly free and transparent elections. (HANDLE).

