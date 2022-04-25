Nicaragua expels the OAS from Managua and withdraws early from the organization

The government of Daniel Ortega closed the office of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Managua on Sunday and advanced the departure of the Nicaraguan representatives before that organization, from which he had already announced his withdrawal in November 2021.

According to Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, his country immediately stops participating in the OAS and withdraws the credentials of its representatives in Washington. “Nor will this infamous body, consequently, have offices in our country. Its local headquarters have been closed,” he said. “Nicaragua expels the Organization of American States,” he assured.

After the announcement, police agents remain for “protection” on the outskirts of what was the OAS headquarters in Managua, according to photos and videos released by official media.

The OAS secretary denounced the “illegitimate occupation” of her offices, which she described as a violation of international standards, according to a statement posted on the internet.

In a letter read through an official broadcast, Moncada said that “as of this date” Nicaragua ceases to be part “of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity, call it the Permanent Council, call it commissions, call it meetings, call it the Summit of the Americas”.

“We will not have a presence in any of the instances of that diabolical instrument of the misnamed OEA,” he assured.

The Ortega government, a 76-year-old former guerrilla in power since 2007, had announced at the end of last year the withdrawal of Nicaragua from the OAS, which ignored its election for a fourth consecutive term in November 2021, with its rivals and opponents prisoners.

However, according to the protocols, the departure had to take place within a period of two years, so that Nicaragua could complete the pending commitments it might have with the organization.

“Until then, Nicaragua is a full member and must comply with all its commitments,” the organization recalled and demanded that the government “respect the obligations that currently govern its relationship with the OAS,” the statement said.

Continue reading the story

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) supported “the dignified, sovereign and coherent” decision of Managua to expel the OAS, according to a statement released by related government media.

Venezuela, meanwhile, hailed Nicaragua’s resignation from the hemispheric organization as “brave,” calling it an “instrument of US imperialism.”

– “Close the door to peace” –

On March 23, the then permanent representative of Nicaragua to the OAS, Arturo McFields, surprised during his speech at a session of the Permanent Council, during which he described Ortega’s administration as a “dictatorship” and denounced the precarious conditions in which his opponents were arrested.

“I cannot understand the government’s motives, but this withdrawal takes place one month after my speech to the OAS,” McFields said this Sunday, in conversation with AFP.

Although, for him, Ortega’s decision to withdraw early “is a great moral victory for the people of Nicaragua and for the political prisoners who are in the El Chipote prison.” The OAS repeatedly called for the freedom of the opponents.

The OAS offices “have historically been in our country and were part of a historic process of pacification in Nicaragua. The government is closing a door to peace,” he added.

As detailed by McFields, the OAS offices in Managua currently functioned with a basic administrative staff.

– Relationship with the OAS –

In 2016, when the opposition denounced fraud in the election of Ortega for a third consecutive term, with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president, the OAS sent a mission to reach an agreement, without many results.

The organization called on Nicaragua to make changes to the electoral law so that these incidents would not be repeated. Even its secretary general, Luis Almagro, visited Nicaragua at the end of that year. In 2017, the OAS and Managua signed an agreement to implement measures to improve the electoral system.

However, anti-government protests that broke out in April 2018 and paralyzed Nicaragua for several months changed the course of things. Violent repression left 355 dead, hundreds of detainees and thousands of exiles, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

On repeated occasions, Ortega denied entry to OAS missions to seek a solution to that crisis, alleging interference in internal situations.

At the beginning of the wave of arrests of opponents in June 2021, months before the general elections, Almagro considered that in Nicaragua “the exercise of power was not done according to the rule of law”, so it could be considered a “dictatorship” .

jr/mav/yow/ag