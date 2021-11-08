Nicaragua: Ortega re-elected president with 75% of the votes – World

The outgoing president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, was re-elected with 75% of the vote: this is what emerges from the official partial results of the elections held yesterday.

“Fake“: so the American president Joe Biden defined the presidential elections in Nicaragua, according to the White House.

“Following the social protests that erupted in the spring of 2018, the government of Nicaragua unleashed violence against its people, leaving behind death, enforced disappearances, imprisonment, mistreatment and mass exile and transforming the country into a republic of fear. . The November 7 elections complete Nicaragua’s conversion to an autocratic regime“The EU High Representative Josep affirms this in a note Borrell on behalf of the EU.

The elections in Nicaragua were held “without any guarantee” that would allow them to be considered legitimate: this is the position of the Spanish government, expressed in statements to reporters by Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who described the electoral process in the Central American country as ” a farce “.

The Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua awarded 74.99% of the votes to the Sandinista Front of Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo in the first final report of the results of yesterday’s disputed elections. This is 49.25% of the votes counted. The Partido Liberal Constitucionalista (Plc) is in second place with 14.4%, followed by the Nicaraguan Christian Camino (Ccn) with 3.44%, the Alianza Liberal Nicaragüense (Aln, 3.27%), the Alianza por la República (Opens) with 2.2% and the Partido Liberal Independiente (Pli, 1.70%). According to the CSE, the turnout was 65.3%, a level disputed by the opposition organizations and the independent observatory Urnas Abiertas, which estimates a national abstention of 81.5%, reports the historic opposition newspaper La Prensa. Yesterday’s electoral appointment was preceded in recent months by continuous action by the judiciary and police who, applying a law considered to be ‘defense of the Fatherland’, have jailed or placed under house arrest at least 37 political opponents, including seven people who aspired to the presidential candidacy. The justice system has also disqualified political and social parties and organizations and has closed the press organs, also blocking the exit of La Prensa.