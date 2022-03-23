Nicaraguan Ambassador to the OAS rebels live against Daniel Ortega’s regime

Arturo McFields, Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), rebelled against Daniel Ortega’s regime and described it as a dictatorship, during a session of the Permanent Council of that bodyin an unprecedented event.

During his speech, Mcfields said he was taking the floor on behalf of the more than 170 political prisoners imprisoned by the Daniel Ortega regime and the more than 350 dead as a result of the repression by the regime and its paramilitaries against citizen protests between April and September. of 2018.

“I take the floor on behalf of the thousands of public servants at all levels, civil and military, of those who are forced by the Nicaraguan regime to pretend, to fill vacancies and repeat slogans, because if they don’t they lose their jobs. Denouncing the dictatorship of my country is not easy, but continuing to remain silent and defending the indefensible is impossible”, McFields first expressed in his intervention.

“I have to speak, even if I am afraid, I have to speak, even if my future and that of my family are uncertain, I have to speak because if I don’t, the stones themselves will speak for me,” he added.

McFields recounted in his speech that a few days before announcing the start of Nicaragua’s exit process from the OAS, he presented in a virtual meeting with the Foreign Ministry and a team of presidential advisers the alternative of releasing 20 elderly political prisoners and other 20 with severe health problems.

“This would be something humanitarian and politically intelligent, since no one should die in jail being innocent or due to lack of minimum or non-existent health conditions. Nobody paid attention to me. At that moment I was told, ‘we’re not even going to take note of that comment because you could lose your job and right, the more you give him the more he wants’. In the Government nobody listens and nobody speaks. I tried it several times, for several months, but all the doors were closed to me, ”McFields continued in his intervention.

“As a former member of the Norwegian Peace Corps, I always believed that dialogue and diplomacy were not very useful in times of peace, but rather in times of greatest conflict and democratic crisis. However, what is happening in Nicaragua is beyond my capabilities,” he stressed.

McFields worked as a reporter for the daily the press and channel 12 of TV. In Christmas 2006, when Ortega had already been elected as president in the voting that year, McFields published a report on how the Ortega Murillo family spent the festivities. In the report, made for the channel 12 newscast, McFields shows the interior of the residence, accompanied by Rosario Murillo, who guides him and explains the different details of the property. It is the only time that the Ortega Murillo family have allowed their mansion in Carmen to be toured in such detail.

McFields was appointed press attaché at the Nicaraguan embassy in the United States in 2011. On November 5, 2021, two days before the electoral farce that enthroned Ortega and Murillo for five more years in power, Mcfields presented his credentials as Nicaraguan representative to the OAS.

“Since 2018, Nicaragua has become the only country in Central America where there are no printed newspapers, no freedom to publish on social networks, no human rights organizations, no independent political parties or credible elections, no separation of powers. but powers that be. This year private universities have begun to be confiscated and 137 Catholic, evangelical, environmental NGOs, Operation Smile have been cancelled, and the list continues to grow. 170,000 Nicaraguans have fled the country and others continue to flee, ”McFields continued during his intervention before the surprised members of the OAS Permanent Council.

The reasons that led McFields to take this position are unknown, but the incident caused a stir among the ambassadors. The permanent representative of Uruguay to the OAS Permanent Council, Washington Abdala, He described the fact as of “major relevance”.

“When you walk into a curricular meeting like the one today, you don’t imagine this could happen. I have nothing but words of respect for what the Nicaraguan ambassador has just done. First, because he described his country as a dictatorship, a situation in which we agree. Second, because I am aware of the risks, dangers and snares that this act entails from this very moment,” said Abdala.