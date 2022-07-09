Nicas in Italy rejects delegation sent by Laureano and Camila Ortega

In a letter, the SOS Nicaragua Italia organization questions the Pucciniano Festival Foundation

Nicaraguans in Italy reject the presence of an official delegation sent by the children of the dictator Daniel Ortega, Laureano Ortega, director of Fundación Incanto and Camila Ortega, director of Nicaragua Diseña, said delegation will participate in the Pucciniano Festival at the Puccini Theater in Italy.

In a letter, the SOS Nicaragua Italia organization questions the Pucciniano Festival Foundation Would it be possible to count on your respect and empathy towards the people of Nicaragua who since April 2018 have been assassinated, exiled, impoverished and imprisoned by this family dictatorship?

At the same time, SOS Nicaragua points out that the Mayor’s Office of Milan and the La Scala theater fired an orchestra conductor who is a personal friend of Vladimir Putin for not speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for which they hope that the Puccini Theater in Florence will not have the presence of a delegation that represents a criminal dictatorship against humanity.

“Gentlemen of the Festival Pucciniano Foundation and Teatro Puccini, the Ortega Murillo couple and their children, as well as Vladimir Putin, are criminals against humanity (…) not making the Pucciniano Festival Foundation and the Puccini Theater available to dictatorships would be a humanitarian and coherent cultural gesture from Italy with the 190 political prisoners and the democratization of Nicaragua”reads the letter.

The official 19 Digital reported that a delegation made up of a group of artists from Fundación Incanto and Nicaragua Diseña will travel to Italy for two weeks to receive specialization workshops in lyrical singing, costume design and making, as well as set design.

Laureano Ortega, director of the Incanto Foundation, said that the Incanto Foundation and the Pucciniano Festival Foundation signed a five-year collaboration agreement.

“Thanks to the signing of this agreement today, the Incanto Foundation is proud to present the group of Nicaraguan artists who will be traveling to the Puccini Theater, in Italy, to carry out specialization workshops in lyrical singing, costume design and making, and set design” , commented.

The delegation is made up of the baritone Jordi Mora, the soprano Karina Valdez; the Director of Scenography of the Incanto Foundation, Donaldo Aguirre; the director and costume designer of Fundación Incanto, Xiomara Argeñal; the coach and designer of Nicaragua Diseña, Fernando Fuentes; the designer from Nicaragua Diseña, María Isabel Briones; as well as the designer of Nicaragua Diseña, Justin Andrade.

The delegation will be from July 8 to 25 in Italy.