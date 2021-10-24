Niccolò Ammaniti at the Linea d’Ombra Festival: “My first film will be a Sicilian horror”

The XXVI Linea d’Ombra Festival in Salerno it opened with the first great guest of this edition, finally in attendance, and who already on the first day of screenings and meetings marked a full house for all the appointments.

Niccolò Ammaniti, writer, screenwriter, director, he opened with the audience that filled the Sala Pasolini in Salerno to 100% of the capacity, during the conversation conducted by the artistic director Boris Sollazzo, introduced by the president and founder of the festival Peppe D’Antonio.

Niccolò Ammaniti has retraced most of his career, the literary one that very soon became intertwined with cinema and then that as a director, linked to two television series of great international success, The miracle And Anna. And it is from the novel from which he then took the series that Ammaniti starts to tell his story.

“After you finish writing Anna I realized that I had lost interest in writing, I closed myself, I did not see or hear anyone, and so for the first time in my life I decided to go to a psychiatrist who simply told me I had to see people, do new things , only I had turned everyone away. Then I came up with something that Marco Risi once said to me, that being on set is nice because you have a lot of friends who pay to be with you. And that’s what I did with Il miracolo, I immediately told the whole crew that they had to be my friends, my family, deciding to be a director was a human necessity mediated by a script that you tell each of the people you they work with you a partial truth“.

Talking about Marco Risi, Ammaniti recalled the experience of The last new year, the first film based on one of his stories. “It was a wonderful experience, Marco allowed me to always be on the set and I understood the importance that places have in cinema. One night we were shooting in Corso Francia, a very busy big street in Rome, a street that cannot be closed and that instead had been closed for a film. There I understood the power of cinema“.

Unfortunately the film was a disaster at the box office, “no one really went there, so much so that with Marco we went to a sorceress, because we were convinced that someone had done the evil eye to the film. So we went to this maglianella sorceress, whom they had told Marco about and told him that she was phenomenal. But that didn’t work either“.

Another very important meeting for Niccolò Ammaniti was the one with Bernardo Bertolucci. “Me and you it was the first novel I thought I might as well direct. But when Bernard expressed his interest I immediately gave up“.

Which he did not do with The miracle, “the first time I did not have the desire to write the novel before making this story something else, because I would not have been able to make the blood that gushes from this madonna on the page, the images were needed“. A series that taught him the craft of directing “wrong so much, from the first day, when I made some very bad shots and then I wanted to do a scene like Michael Cimino that was crap“.

All things, however, that have made the director Ammaniti grow up, as demonstrated in the next series, Anna, based on his novel which proved to be somehow prophetic and by which the director himself was overwhelmed.

“When they told us that we would have to stop filming for Covid, I didn’t want to accept it, on the ship that took me back to Rome from Palermo I was alone, I thought it would be a sensational scene. During the lockdown my concern was that the children would grow too much, when we saw each other on Zoom I told them ‘don’t grow up’“.

Niccolò Ammaniti has left, and from the audience of Linea d’Ombra and Boris Sollazzo he took his leave with two great news. The first, of which something was already known, is that after seven years he went back to writing a novel.

“Writing books is a fantastic thing, it allows you to stay in the minds of your characters for a long time, which in a series and in the cinema you cannot do, because you have to give space to the action. So I’m having fun, and after the big ass I got on set, I also said to myself now I’m at home, comfortable, with my dogs, writing. The title of the novel will be The intimate life “.

The second is that after two series, the time has come to make a film. “Not right away, I want to finish the first draft of the novel first, but the film is already written. I can’t say anything except who it will be a Sicilian horror that will revolve around the mythology of that land“.

The first day of Linea d’Ombra also baptized the Italian feature film included in the Passaggi d’Europe competition, The Grand Bolero, by Gabriele Fabbro, with protagonists Lidia Vitale and Ludovica Mancini, a great little film that tells a passion between two women during the lockdown through a story full of visual and sound suggestions that was greatly appreciated by the public who then chatted with the director, the protagonists, the producer and the set designer in a passionate Q&A after the screening.

Continuous Shadow Line Sunday 24 October with Roberto Andò, who will tell the public about his cinema and his stories, starting with The hidden child, the film with Silvio Orlando, based on the novel of the same name by the same director, which was presented out of competition at the last Venice International Film Festival and which will arrive in cinemas on 4 November.

Then Monday 25 October great anticipation for the arrival of Valeria Golino, to talk to the actress and director of a year full of satisfactions for her, with many films and the return to the United States alongside two stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, in the series produced by Apple Tv + The Morning Show, an interpretation that could give you a lot of satisfaction in award season.