Nice attack trial: Monday, we had Beyoncé!

It had (rather) started well, this “political Monday”. François Molins, public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, was questioned at length about the autopsies carried out on certain victims. Under the fire of cautious but sharp questions from Me Virginie Le Roy, he concedes that “The removal of all the viscera was not essential. If it had to be done again, there would be no systematic samples”. He looks sad. Or at least look serious. “Today we need requests for restitution… to return these organs to the families. » A real victory for a number of devastated families, reduced to mourning the incomplete remains returned to them by the state.

And then this “political Monday” ended with a guy named Cazanova-something (Minister of Baldness at the time, I believe). Like Molins, he is intelligent, prepared, and he speaks well, very, very well. And yet, his intervention is a symphony in major monotony. I sit on my wooden bench like a bored schoolboy. If I had chewed gum, I would have stuck it under my seat or flicked it over the top of the class.

