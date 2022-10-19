Nice attack trial: Monday, we had Beyoncé!

It had (rather) started well, this “political Monday”. François Molins, public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, was questioned at length about the autopsies carried out on certain victims. Under the fire of cautious but sharp questions from Me Virginie Le Roy, he concedes that “The removal of all the viscera was not essential. If it had to be done again, there would be no systematic samples”. He looks sad. Or at least look serious. “Today we need requests for restitution… to return these organs to the families. » A real victory for a number of devastated families, reduced to mourning the incomplete remains returned to them by the state.

And then this “political Monday” ended with a guy named Cazanova-something (Minister of Baldness at the time, I believe). Like Molins, he is intelligent, prepared, and he speaks well, very, very well. And yet, his intervention is a symphony in major monotony. I sit on my wooden bench like a bored schoolboy. If I had chewed gum, I would have stuck it under my seat or flicked it over the top of the class.

Frankie Dutch (ex-president Hollande) passed between the two. A little less boring. But much more disgusting. Two hours of blah-blah with all the sleeve effects of low-end parliamentary sentimentality. He repeats everything he said during the November 13 trial, word for word. “When there is an attack, there is a failure” (gloriously impersonal and exculpatory twist). And then, whenever he feels he might seem a little cold, a little detached, he slips a little “alas” in a sigh, magic formula able to persuade all the squirrels of the kingdom of the fairies that he is a little man, after all.

Two hours renewing the ways of saying that nothing was his fault. Security, police, intelligence, barriers. Nothing at all. Alas. At one point, he even gets a little angry. Because it’s unpleasant, an interrogation. For me, it’s a nice recess, after more than a month of burning my ears to stories of broken innocents, sobbing the guilt that devours them. Guilt for having survived, for not having saved his own, for not having helped the wounded, for not having raised the dead, damn it! A long litany of self-blame, guilt, remorse. From an ocean of guilt to its opposite. The “Monday of the Irreproachable”. The supreme non-guilty. The nausea of ​​contrast. On my way out, I meet some civil parties that I know. No Beyoncé among them, no Brad Pitt. They seem a little confused by the concept of “Monday of the Not Guilty” and maybe a little embarrassed by the unusual crowd. I try to help. “These are television cameras, I explain, sometimes there are when something important is happening. »

The rest of the week, back to the glitzless routine of little people, with their crushed bodies, their mutilated minds, their fractured families. No stars, no public speaking – just lumpen-suffering and the naked truth. Far fewer cameras. Much less audience to listen. Yet they sing their refrain of mourning and pain, the long refrain of their echoless lament.

“I was looking straight in the eyes at this terrorist hoping he would see me cry and that he would have a tilt, that he had to stop, but no, nothing. »

“My dark thoughts are constantly present. »

“The more the days passed, the more I felt this need to die. »

“I saw bodies all over the house, blood on me, blood everywhere. »

“I don’t feel legitimate at all. I do not remember anything. »

“I just wanted candy. There was mum, aunt, grandpa, grandma and cuddly rabbit. At first it was a great night, and then it turned into a lousy one. I saw things not to see at my age. But I’m not going to tell you what I saw, it’s too horrible. »

These last words are in the letter written by K, 10 years old (4 years old at the time of the attack). Read by a lawyer. Even little K. feels guilty about the sweets. Frankie Dutch remains irreproachable.

I had already heard of Kamel Sahraoui, the first or second week. The man who lost his mother, his 8-year-old nephew and his daughter, little Léana (2 and a half years old), one of the little girls I can’t get out of my head – if the children death plunge you into melancholy, avoid the courthouse. The testimony of Margaux, Léana’s mother, had devastated us last week.

Kamel is a tall handsome 32-year-old with a little pirate air. The contrast is striking with the allure of potato al dente in costume offered by François Hollande. The disparity widens further because, unlike our François, it seems that Kamel has great difficulty speaking. Assailed by emotion, it is even difficult to understand. Disturbing, to see so much strength and youth rendered powerless, almost mute. “Me, since that day, it’s loneliness, sadness and hatred. I know that you said that hatred could not be heard here, but a civil party, when it expresses itself, I think it has the right. Me, hate, I have it. »

Kamel heard the truck half a second before its deadly arrival. “There was my daughter, 2m away there was my mother and my nephew. » Her sobs are so convulsive that you lose some words. “I thought my mother was still alive. Me, I was next to my daughter. After forty minutes, the firefighters arrived. My daughter’s heart had been restarted twice. »

I must admit that at this time I walked out of the room for a while. I told myself it was because I couldn’t hear what he was saying, but I rather think I knew too well what was coming – I’ve already described the strange and impossible night he spent, lying next to her dead child on the Promenade des Anglais. When I returned, he was still battling the waves of grief.

“When you lose your only child, you go from father to nothing. Today I am broken. They say the pain passes with time. » Here, it seems to me that he is attempting a sarcastic laugh. In vain. He goes on about his two other daughters, born after the attack (with Margaux, they had gotten back together). He recounts what one of them said to him: “Dad, dad, I can’t wait to die”, because she wanted to go play with her sister in heaven.

The only time he finds any kind of calm is when he talks about his suicidal impulses. Zero self-pity. But, “my daughters, it obliges me to do something, it prevents me from committing suicide, and that’s it”.

Later that night, I see him give an interview on TV, and the difference is stark. He is calm, remarkably eloquent, with the calm voice of a radio host. Looks like he can talk after all. Despite everything, the guy remains the opposite of François Hollande. ●

Translated from English by Myriam Anderson

Bad weather

The week before, the sky was blindingly blue above the Palais de Justice, a cruel parody of the Nice sky. This week the sky was low, dark, bitter. Winter had come. We hadn’t even deserved an autumn.

The trial call of Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher is coming to an end. So much the better. I had started

to take it in stride. The procedure draws all the media coverage, all the star power. And during this time, the bouseux niçois who get us drunk with their dead children are of little interest to the media. And me, it’s for charlie that I write. I have never set foot in Nice. But it still hurts me. The grace of the victims of Nice on this point leaves me speechless.

Author’s note Will this lawsuit make me an alcoholic? Very probably. •