Nice fans mocked the death of Emiliano Sala with a song

World scandal! The OGC Nice condemned “with the greatest firmness” the humiliating chant of his fans towards Emiliano Sala, the Argentine striker from Nantes who died in a plane crash in 2019 when he was going to Wales to sign for his new team.

“OGC Nice condemns in the strongest terms the song related to Emiliano Sala heard this Wednesday at the Allianz Riviera“, declared the club from the south of France in a statement, after the 4-2 win for Nice against Saint-Etienne in a late match of Matchday 36 of Ligue 1.

“He’s an Argentine who doesn’t swim well… Emiliano Sala is underwater,” sang the Nice ultras, after losing the French Cup final to Nantes, where Emi played. Then they tell you that it doesn’t happen in Europe. This is shameful. pic.twitter.com/EBze9dBsAl – Gasti Hirsch (@TodaLaPrimeraA) May 11, 2022

“The club does not recognize its values ​​or those of the entire red and black family in this unthinkable and abject provocation of a minority of its fans,” the club continued, contributing its “I support the family and intimates of Emiliano Sala“.

Emiliano Sala28 years old, lost his life in early 2019 when he was on board a private plane bound for Wales (United Kingdom), after signing for Cardiff. The small plane in which the player was traveling crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019, under adverse weather conditions.

What did the Nice ultras sing against Emiliano Sala?

About minute 9 of the match between Nice and Saint-Etienne, a chant could be heard by part of the fans of Les Aiglons what did he say “He is an Argentine who does not swim well… Emiliano underwater…”.

It was undoubtedly a offensive chant towards the Nantes fansthe club that defeated Nice on Saturday in the French Cup Final (1-0) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Nice coach, Christophe Galtier also showed his rejection of the fans’ performance of your team. “I have no words to describe what we have heard. You can hear many things in a football stadium. But where did they come from? insults against a deceased footballer. (…) Let them stay at home with their bottles and their insults“said the coach.

“If this is our society, we are in the shit… On behalf of my players, coaching staff, doctor, I apologize to Emiliano Sala’s family and FC Nantes”, added Galtier.